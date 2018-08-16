Towards Mountain View

I’d love to spend a month or two painting reflections. You know, really take the time to study them, to understand how to simplify them, to see the abstract patterns in them. Of course I know I could take a series of photos of the lake and paint from that, but that defeats the purpose for me. What I love about painting reflections on location is that every time you look up from your painting, the water is a little different. Changes of light, effects of wind and currents, birds and boats — all of these affect the water’s appearance. So the challenge in this study would be to understand the water movement and how to simplify it in colour and value. A goal for next summer, perhaps…