Towards Mountain View

Towards Mountain ViewPosted: August 16, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
I’d love to spend a month or two painting reflections. You know, really take the time to study them, to understand how to simplify them, to see the abstract patterns in them. Of course I know I could take a series of photos of the lake and paint from that, but that defeats the purpose for me. What I love about painting reflections on location is that every time you look up from your painting, the water is a little different. Changes of light, effects of wind and currents, birds and boats — all of these affect the water’s appearance. So the challenge in this study would be to understand the water movement and how to simplify it in colour and value. A goal for next summer, perhaps…
Maybe these are studies in great patience as well as reflection 🤔
Delicious!
This is majestic Shari — I love it!!!
…or at Palmetto Bluff
…or in Rockport!
I so enjoy following your blog and learning from you. Gratitude.
Another winner. Your divided composition is like a reflections sampler with all of the color and light effects. It really shimmers. Beautiful. And I love the trees.
I loose myself in your painting. It’s beautiful.
This is beautiful Shari! Love the reflections, I am so challenged by it.
Ditto the above. Water can be difficult. We are planning a trip to Chesapeake Bay and I hope to get the chance to paint the water scenes.
Simply lovely, calm and contemplative.
Impressive
This is stunning!