Towards Mountain View

Posted: August 16, 2018

I’d love to spend a month or two painting reflections. You know, really take the time to study them, to understand how to simplify them, to see the abstract patterns in them. Of course I know I could take a series of photos of the lake and paint from that, but that defeats the purpose for me. What I love about painting reflections on location is that every time you look up from your painting, the water is a little different. Changes of light, effects of wind and currents, birds and boats — all of these affect the water’s appearance. So the challenge in this study would be to understand the water movement and how to simplify it in colour and value. A goal for next summer, perhaps…

LakeAfternoon

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Maybe these are studies in great patience as well as reflection 🤔

  2. Dee Ludwig says:
    August 16, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Delicious!

  3. Jane Hannah says:
    August 16, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    This is majestic Shari — I love it!!!

  4. Judith says:
    August 16, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    …or at Palmetto Bluff
    …or in Rockport!
    I so enjoy following your blog and learning from you. Gratitude.

  5. Jeff Gold says:
    August 16, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Another winner. Your divided composition is like a reflections sampler with all of the color and light effects. It really shimmers. Beautiful. And I love the trees.

  6. margo vonk says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I loose myself in your painting. It’s beautiful.

  7. D. Abreu says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    This is beautiful Shari! Love the reflections, I am so challenged by it.

  8. Judy Sopher says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Ditto the above. Water can be difficult. We are planning a trip to Chesapeake Bay and I hope to get the chance to paint the water scenes.

  9. Alison says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Simply lovely, calm and contemplative.

  10. stephanie descoteaux says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Impressive

  11. parikhitdutta says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    This is stunning!

