Lisbon (and other) panoramas

Lisbon (and other) panoramasPosted: August 31, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
Lisbon is a strikingly bright city — at least that’s the first impression I had when I walked off the train from Porto — with a deep blue sky, limestone buildings that are so white they’re almost blinding, and orange tiled roofs. I loved painting the panoramas, and there are many to choose from. It’s a city of hills. Walk upwards on any street and chances are you will end up at a miradoura, one of the panoramic spots where you get a vantage point over the city, and if you are lucky, a table at a café too. The owner of our AirBnB pointed a few of these out on a map when we arrived, and we managed to get to three of them on our first night there, although I only stopped to sketch once.
I sketched a lot of panoramic views this summer — in Lyon, Roussillon, Porto and Lisbon. I always used the same technique. Instead of getting overwhelmed by the complexity of the scene, I started with a silhouette of the large mass of buildings. It’s also helpful to look at the negative shape of the sky. Once that’s done, I identify the largest shapes within the big silhouette and draw those. That might include domes, big roof areas, the largest walls, etc. From there I love to get lost in the details like windows, chimneys and antennas, and of course add colour.
Here are a few more panoramas from the trip: a view of Gaia from across the Douro in Porto, sketched late in the day…
…and the Provençal town of Roussillon, the village built on red cliffs and surrounded by ochre quarries.
These sketches are just gorgeous ! You have captured the identity of each site so well. Congratulations !
Wonderful sketches of wonderful views from a wonderful summer of travel! Thanks for sharing them.
Stunning panoramas! It’s so interesting to see what you are able to create using minimal line work as a guide and then beautiful, clean color. These are a tribute to your talent, expertise, and years of practice. Congrats, too, about the book– looking forward to the release date!
These are stunning! I learn so much from your blog. Oh how fabulous it would be to spend a day painting with you.
I love your sketches, you make it sound so easy, I have a lot to learn…….
I like your way of doing the sketch with a silhouette of the buildings against the sky. These are all so lovely. I tend to get lost in the roofs. Next time I’ll have to try your method.
Gorgeous watercolors. This has really helped me to start doing some scenes like this, using far less detail that these express perfectly.
Wonderful sketches!!!!
Jaw dropping – thanks for the concise simplification ; always “easy” in master’s hands