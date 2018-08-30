Pride

On a break between classes today I went out to sketch in the Vanier College Collective Gardens, which are on the campus grounds right near my office. There’s a bench in the middle of the beds, no doubt placed there for garden contemplation, or in my case, sketching.

Besides being a beautiful place to sketch, there are a few reasons why I feel a connection to these gardens. I got to know about them through my teaching job at the college. I love to assign real projects to my students, so last year when they were looking for a new logo for the gardens, I turned it into a class project in my Promotional Documents class. As well, when the Pedagogical Support office was looking for designs for a new academic publication, my students and I took it on in our Publication Design class. If you are interested in seeing the results, here’s the current issue of the magazine, along with a great article about the gardens, including their new logo on page 2. Can you tell I’m proud?