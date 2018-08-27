Thrilled to announce my first book!Posted: August 27, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 36 Comments
What an exciting day! I can finally talk about the project that’s been keeping me occupied for many months. I’m thrilled to announce the pre-order of my first published book for Quarry Books — The Urban Sketching Handbook: Working with Color.
It’s the fifth book in a wonderful series, with others by Gabi Campanario, Veronica Lawlor and Stephanie Bower. Great company indeed.
I’ll be posting more soon about the contents of the book, but in brief, it’s about using colour creatively and expressively in your urban sketches. I go into lots of detail about materials and techniques, colour mixing, using limited palettes, neutral colour and colour relationships. And along with my own work, I’m honoured to feature many contributors from the Urban Sketchers community.
It’s been a dream of mine to write a book, and the timing was just right for this one since it coincided with my summer break from school. Of course that means I didn’t get much painting done these past few months, but I’ll be catching up on that soon. The book will be coming out in April 2019, and you can pre-order from the links below.
