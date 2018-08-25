GlacierPosted: August 25, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 30 Comments
It was drizzling the day I visited Lake Louise this past June. I sketched Victoria Glacier in the rain because it was too wet to paint, but I left disappointed at not having accomplished anything bigger than that. Yesterday I finally had some time in studio, so I turned my sketches into a bigger painting. It’s going to my son who lives out west and has been waiting patiently for a painting of the Rockies. In fact, he even showed me the frame that this is going to fit into. No pressure.
I used a wet-in-wet technique to paint the glacier. After drawing in the shapes with pencil, I soaked the whole sheet on both sides and then rolled over it with a clean, dry towel to take off the surface moisture. With this method, there’s no taping necessary, just four bulldog clips to hold the paper to the plexiglass as it dries.
I love this technique because the paper stays damp for a long time and it’s easy to blend washes, like I did on the left where the mountain goes from blue to green. I also sprayed the surface of the paper with clear water to get the cloud effect on the right. Painted on Arches 140 LB rough paper, 15″ x 22″.
Oh that is stunning, you can reach out and touch it!! Well done!
Thanks Angie. Hope you’re having a great summer.
I can almost smell the atmosphere and, your colours are so clean!
Thanks Madeline!
Enjoyed hearing about your technique. I like using that approach, too.
Thanks!
Did you use a credit card at all?
To pay for the paper??
Just kidding!
I guess you meant did I do any scraping? I did a bit of scraping in the trees with my finger. Sometimes I also use the end of a flat brush for that.
It’s just gorgeous Shari…. your lucky son to have such a talented mother! Marylin
Thanks Marylin. I’m a lucky mom too. I have great boys.
Fabulous as always. Beautiful landscape
Thanks Mayela.
Beautiful🙂
Thanks Mary.
You have so beautifully captured the peace and serenity of the lake and majesty of the mountains.
Many thanks Katalin.
It’s gorgeous, Shari. Hope your son loves it. I love the wet-on-wet diffusion of colors. You’re an inspiration after beginning a new school year this week! Carol
Thanks so much Carol. I think he’ll be pretty happy to have it.
Great picture! Makes me wish I was there!
Thanks so much Kirk.
This is a glorious painting. You are such an
Inspiration. Your instructions are so benificial. Thanks. Sue Mckee
Thanks for writing Sue.
Shari–that is beyond gorgeous! Your son will definitely be thrilled and thank you for sharing so much in your blog.
I think he’ll be pretty happy. Many thanks Robyn.
Magnífico exemplar!
I look forward to your blog post. Love your dedication and your paintings.
Julie
Thanks so much Julie!
Following the above comments, I can only repeat them. This is simply gorgeous.
Thanks so much Judy.
Beautiful landscape!!!