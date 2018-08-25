Glacier

It was drizzling the day I visited Lake Louise this past June. I sketched Victoria Glacier in the rain because it was too wet to paint, but I left disappointed at not having accomplished anything bigger than that. Yesterday I finally had some time in studio, so I turned my sketches into a bigger painting.  It’s going to my son who lives out west and has been waiting patiently for a painting of the Rockies. In fact, he even showed me the frame that this is going to fit into. No pressure.

I used a wet-in-wet technique to paint the glacier. After drawing in the shapes with pencil, I soaked the whole sheet on both sides and then rolled over it with a clean, dry towel to take off the surface moisture. With this method, there’s no taping necessary, just four bulldog clips to hold the paper to the plexiglass as it dries.

I love this technique because the paper stays damp for a long time and it’s easy to blend washes, like I did on the left where the mountain goes from blue to green. I also sprayed the surface of the paper with clear water to get the cloud effect on the right. Painted on Arches 140 LB rough paper, 15″ x 22″.

  1. angmacleod says:
    August 25, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Oh that is stunning, you can reach out and touch it!! Well done!

  2. Madeline says:
    August 25, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    I can almost smell the atmosphere and, your colours are so clean!

  3. DiniAlice says:
    August 25, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Enjoyed hearing about your technique. I like using that approach, too.

  4. Diane Dean says:
    August 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Did you use a credit card at all?

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      August 25, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      To pay for the paper??
      Just kidding!
      I guess you meant did I do any scraping? I did a bit of scraping in the trees with my finger. Sometimes I also use the end of a flat brush for that.

  5. Marylin Smith says:
    August 25, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    It’s just gorgeous Shari…. your lucky son to have such a talented mother! Marylin

  6. mayelalameda says:
    August 25, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Fabulous as always. Beautiful landscape

  7. Mary Norris says:
    August 25, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Beautiful🙂

  8. Katalin Kiss says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    You have so beautifully captured the peace and serenity of the lake and majesty of the mountains.

  9. Carol Bershad says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    It’s gorgeous, Shari. Hope your son loves it. I love the wet-on-wet diffusion of colors. You’re an inspiration after beginning a new school year this week! Carol

  10. Kirk says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Great picture! Makes me wish I was there!

  11. Sue McKee says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    This is a glorious painting. You are such an
    Inspiration. Your instructions are so benificial. Thanks. Sue Mckee

  12. Robyn Mixon says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Shari–that is beyond gorgeous! Your son will definitely be thrilled and thank you for sharing so much in your blog.

  13. totoca22 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Magnífico exemplar!

  14. jkagti says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:06 am

    I look forward to your blog post. Love your dedication and your paintings.
    Julie

  15. Judy Sopher says:
    August 26, 2018 at 3:26 am

    Following the above comments, I can only repeat them. This is simply gorgeous.

  16. joantav says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Beautiful landscape!!!

