Danger

I haven’t had this much fun drawing in a long time. At the far end of the parking lot of our local Ikea, I found a Hydro Quebec substation with all kinds of colourful shapes. With more time on my hands I think I could have done a better job of drawing all the overhead lines and cables but that would have meant arriving late to my afternoon class and I didn’t think finishing my drawing was a good enough excuse for that. I’ll just have to go back when I have more time.

11 Comments on “Danger”

  1. pamlopez15 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    YOur sketches never fail to amaze me, Shari! Wow!

  2. Fred says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Electric!

  3. mayelalameda says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    What a wonderful sketch. That’s brilliant!

  4. -N- says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    And all those power lines you love – such enticement to stay just a wee bit more, eh? I love the red space-age thingies, whatever they are!

  5. SiverBlack says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Oh, man! There’s a place like this not far from me that I’ve been wanting to draw. You inspire me. Well done!

  6. Judy Sopher says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:04 am

    Looks like something from the cover of a Sci-Fi book–Love it. And love how you can put color in anything. How long did it take you to finish this?

  7. parikhitdutta says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Even in the little time you sketched a wonder 🙂

  8. joantav says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Only a sketcher would attempt this. lol Great job!

