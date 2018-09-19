DangerPosted: September 19, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
I haven’t had this much fun drawing in a long time. At the far end of the parking lot of our local Ikea, I found a Hydro Quebec substation with all kinds of colourful shapes. With more time on my hands I think I could have done a better job of drawing all the overhead lines and cables but that would have meant arriving late to my afternoon class and I didn’t think finishing my drawing was a good enough excuse for that. I’ll just have to go back when I have more time.
YOur sketches never fail to amaze me, Shari! Wow!
Thanks Pam! It’s always so great to hear from you. Hope all is well.
Electric!
Yes!!
What a wonderful sketch. That’s brilliant!
Thanks!!
And all those power lines you love – such enticement to stay just a wee bit more, eh? I love the red space-age thingies, whatever they are!
Oh, man! There’s a place like this not far from me that I’ve been wanting to draw. You inspire me. Well done!
Looks like something from the cover of a Sci-Fi book–Love it. And love how you can put color in anything. How long did it take you to finish this?
Even in the little time you sketched a wonder 🙂
Only a sketcher would attempt this. lol Great job!