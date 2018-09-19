Danger

I haven’t had this much fun drawing in a long time. At the far end of the parking lot of our local Ikea, I found a Hydro Quebec substation with all kinds of colourful shapes. With more time on my hands I think I could have done a better job of drawing all the overhead lines and cables but that would have meant arriving late to my afternoon class and I didn’t think finishing my drawing was a good enough excuse for that. I’ll just have to go back when I have more time.