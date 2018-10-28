First frost

Last night when I looked out my window, big wet flakes of snow were falling. Nothing stayed on the ground but this first frost killed all the hostas in my garden. I took a break from school prep today to sketch them from my kitchen window. Painted on a block of Arches Cold Press paper, 10″ x 14″.

  1. joantav says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Alive or wilting they still make a lovely painting.

  2. gaelle1947 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Wow! How did you know what my back garden looks like!!

  3. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    A sad sketch, indeed. But I do like that trace of white on the fence line.

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    October 29, 2018 at 6:06 am

    Even your dead hostas are pretty. Unlike ours.

    You wrote on a comment that you had a beautiful fall in Montreal. When we drove to Expo all those years ago, I still remember the gorgeous trees in Canada. The color went on for miles.

  5. thereluctantpoet says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.

  6. Alison says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    What a wonderful autumn palette. I’m enjoying your use of bold dry brush strokes.

