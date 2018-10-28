First frostPosted: October 28, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Last night when I looked out my window, big wet flakes of snow were falling. Nothing stayed on the ground but this first frost killed all the hostas in my garden. I took a break from school prep today to sketch them from my kitchen window. Painted on a block of Arches Cold Press paper, 10″ x 14″.
Alive or wilting they still make a lovely painting.
Wow! How did you know what my back garden looks like!!
A sad sketch, indeed. But I do like that trace of white on the fence line.
Even your dead hostas are pretty. Unlike ours.
You wrote on a comment that you had a beautiful fall in Montreal. When we drove to Expo all those years ago, I still remember the gorgeous trees in Canada. The color went on for miles.
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.
What a wonderful autumn palette. I’m enjoying your use of bold dry brush strokes.