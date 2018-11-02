White gerbera and poppies

White gerbera and poppiesPosted: November 2, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
Next Saturday November 10, 11-4 pm, I’ll be participating in a fundraiser for a great cause. “White Gerbera” will be one of the painting I’ll have on display at the Square Foot Exhibit. All square foot art is priced at $160 and 10% of all sales will be donated to the Old Brewery Mission. In all, we’ll be 25 Montreal artists with about 100 works of art for sale. Location: 232 Senneville Road, Senneville. Drop by to say hi, have a bowl of soup, buy some art!!
I’m also very excited to be part of this: this week is the launch of Studio 56 Boutique, a new online store with merchandise featuring the sketches of lots of my sketching friends: Stephanie Bower, Brenda L. Murray, Paul Heaston, Matthew Brehm, James Richards, Víctor Swasky, Maru Godas, Ian Fennelly, Lapin, Inma Serrano, Oliver Hoeller, Kiah Kiean Chng and me! Check it out. You’ll find our artwork (mine is the poppies) on pouches, mugs, t-shirts, phone cases, pillows etc.
HI Kim,
This painting is 12″ x 12″. It is only available at the Square Foot Show, and like all the art there, it is $160, with part of the proceeds going to the Old Brewery Mission. It is framed in an inexpensive Ikea frame that will have to be replaced by the purchaser since it’s framed with archival materials.
Are you planning on coming to the show?
Shari
How wonderful that your artwork is going to help raise money for a good cause. Love the idea of an online store. I’ll have to check it out.
Thanks Joan. It’s a great cause. The Old Brewery Mission does so much for the homeless in the city.
Omg this is beautiful. It will sell in a heartbeat. I’m always in awe of your skill.
Thanks Ros. I hope everything at that show sells!