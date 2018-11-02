White gerbera and poppies

Posted: November 2, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |13 Comments

Next Saturday November 10, 11-4 pm, I’ll be participating in a fundraiser for a great cause. “White Gerbera” will be one of the painting I’ll have on display at the Square Foot Exhibit. All square foot art is priced at $160 and 10% of all sales will be donated to the Old Brewery Mission. In all, we’ll be 25 Montreal artists with about 100 works of art for sale. Location: 232 Senneville Road, Senneville. Drop by to say hi, have a bowl of soup, buy some art!!

Gerbera

I’m also very excited to be part of this: this week is the launch of Studio 56 Boutique, a new online store with merchandise featuring the sketches of lots of my sketching friends: Stephanie Bower, Brenda L. Murray, Paul Heaston, Matthew Brehm, James Richards, Víctor Swasky, Maru Godas, Ian Fennelly, Lapin, Inma Serrano, Oliver Hoeller, Kiah Kiean Chng and me! Check it out. You’ll find our artwork (mine is the poppies) on pouches, mugs, t-shirts, phone cases, pillows etc.

PromoPoppiesToday

13 Comments on “White gerbera and poppies”

  1. karim waked says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Sweeeeeet

    xx

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Reply
  2. Kim Fraser says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Hi Sheri!

    I am on your mailing list as I once saw your artwork reproduced on a calendar and liked it.

    I am wondering how large is this painting?

    Does it come framed or unframed?

    I love it!

    Thank you.

    Kim Fraser

    > WordPress.com

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      November 3, 2018 at 9:18 am

      HI Kim,
      This painting is 12″ x 12″. It is only available at the Square Foot Show, and like all the art there, it is $160, with part of the proceeds going to the Old Brewery Mission. It is framed in an inexpensive Ikea frame that will have to be replaced by the purchaser since it’s framed with archival materials.
      Are you planning on coming to the show?
      Shari

      Reply
  3. joantav says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    How wonderful that your artwork is going to help raise money for a good cause. Love the idea of an online store. I’ll have to check it out.

    Reply
  4. Sadje says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Amazing!

    Reply
  5. Gil Zarins says:
    November 3, 2018 at 5:08 am

    Love this! Florals workshop sometime?

    Reply
  6. rosjenke says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Omg this is beautiful. It will sell in a heartbeat. I’m always in awe of your skill.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s