Red bouquet

I often buy myself flowers, as much for the pleasure of painting them as for just having some colour to look at during our long grey winters. I select the bouquets carefully, trying to find the least expensive one with the most blooms. Preferably in the sale bin, and hopefully not yet dropping petals. This time, though, I splurged. This bouquet cost a bit more than I usually will pay, but I chose it for no other reason than the red flowers were so intense that even in the store I was imagining colours I would use to paint them.

This bouquet required pinks and reds that are not in my day-to-day palette — Permanent Magenta, Cadmium Red Scarlet Hue, and Pyrrol Crimson — special colours that live in my paint drawer until I can find the right use for them. Probably purchased on a whim and then forgotten (like many pairs of shoes in my closet).

Someone asked me the other day for some tricks about painting a glass vase. I can’t remember where I read or heard this advice, Charles Reid, perhaps: paint what’s in the vase, not the vase itself. I try to focus on the stems and give only the most minimal indications of the vase itself.