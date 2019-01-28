Red bouquet

I often buy myself flowers, as much for the pleasure of painting them as for just having some colour to look at during our long grey winters. I select the bouquets carefully, trying to find the least expensive one with the most blooms. Preferably in the sale bin, and hopefully not yet dropping petals. This time, though, I splurged. This bouquet cost a bit more than I usually will pay, but I chose it for no other reason than the red flowers were so intense that even in the store I was imagining colours I would use to paint them.

This bouquet required pinks and reds that are not in my day-to-day palette — Permanent Magenta, Cadmium Red Scarlet Hue, and Pyrrol Crimson — special colours that live in my paint drawer until I can find the right use for them. Probably purchased on a whim and then forgotten (like many pairs of shoes in my closet).

Someone asked me the other day for some tricks about painting a glass vase. I can’t remember where I read or heard this advice, Charles Reid, perhaps: paint what’s in the vase, not the vase itself. I try to focus on the stems and give only the most minimal indications of the vase itself.

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Lovely as always. My aunt who didn’t have much money( art teacher in Cleveland school system) always had fresh flowers. Said they are as essential to life as food. Not sure I agree with the last part but flowers sure brighten things up for me too. And you always paint flowers so well. Without the detail, they are more effective. I have to work on that.

    Appreciate your advice on glass vase. Thanks.

  2. Bernadette says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    The flowers are worth every penny you paid for them, in fact far more. The painting is simply wonderful. The colors are lucious! Thanks for sharing.

  3. Nilzeitung says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    unbelievably beautiful and pretty.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

  4. Beverley Rankin says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Gorgeous!

  5. Mary Schwarz says:
    January 28, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    What is the gorgeous deep red you used? Beautiful!!!

  6. Denise Gowan says:
    January 28, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Gorgeous!!! Thank you for sharing those flowers such that all us get to enjoy them… I’m a big fan of your splurge!! LOL And, thank you for that tip on how to paint a glass vase.

  7. pamlopez15 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    As always, I am in awe of your paintings, and I will definitely have to come back in another life so I can learn to paint like you! LOL!
    Hope to see you in Amsterdam, Shari!

