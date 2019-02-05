Watercolour refresher

Watercolour refresherPosted: February 5, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
When I need a little refresher about painting I always open my favourite art book — Hawthorne on Painting — and read a few Charles Hawthorne quotes. Today it was this nugget, which was perfect for my forest scene:
“These should not be houses to you and not trees — to the painter they are a pattern, an arabesque. See things as spots against the sky, watch for sensitive silhouettes.”
Besides perusing the Hawthorne book, these are the things I think about when I need a refresher about how I want to paint:
• Start with a value sketch
• Use a big brush, bigger than I think I need
• Stick to a limited palette
• Think about every stroke, every mark on the paper
• Lose control
• Mix up more wash than I think I need
• If the brush seems wet enough, add more wash to it
I just LOVE those shadows. All of the elements combine to make the painting, but the shadows bring me right there.
Hawthorne is one of my faves. I love those trees. It is a beautiful painting. Being an oil painter does not make you a watercolorist. I am having a hard time but I like the new media.
Beautiful composition. The gradually receding (and dancing!) trees bring one right into the setting. The limited palette unifies all of the elements. I love the diagonals in the foreground. The limited detail at the horizon is just right. Did I leave anything out? You did it again.
At great risk of sounding like a broken record, I just want to say AGAIN how valuable your posts are to me!! Thank you so much for taking the time to write them… Opening your emails is such a delight and I always find a special little sparkling jewel that I tuck in my painter’s apron to be used soon! I am very touched by and appreciative of your generosity. Denise
My biggest downfall is in NOT doing a value sketch. Even just taking the time to study composition and value pattern makes such an important difference. I am impatient and yet, I will redo a painting time and again to get it “right.” Thank you for the watercolor refresher and for the beauty of this winter scene.
WOW! that is a great nugget of info. I constantly have to say I am not painting a “house” I am painting shapes, tones, patterns and color…squint and forget it is a “house.” Going to write this down! and go check out his books.
Lovely shadows! Great quote that should make us all focus on shapes more.
One day there will also be a book on Shari’s quotes that people will refer to as their bible. Thank you for sharing so freely.
I have that book..should read it:):)Lovely shadows Shari!
WISDOM! And the pattern in trees and shadow sounds wonderfull!!