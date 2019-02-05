Watercolour refresher

Posted: February 5, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

When I need a little refresher about painting I always open my favourite art book — Hawthorne on Painting — and read a few Charles Hawthorne quotes. Today it was this nugget, which was perfect for my forest scene:
“These should not be houses to you and not trees — to the painter they are a pattern, an arabesque. See things as spots against the sky, watch for sensitive silhouettes.”

Besides perusing the Hawthorne book, these are the things I think about when I need a refresher about how I want to paint:
• Start with a value sketch
• Use a big brush, bigger than I think I need
• Stick to a limited palette
• Think about every stroke, every mark on the paper
• Lose control
• Mix up more wash than I think I need
• If the brush seems wet enough, add more wash to it

10 Comments on “Watercolour refresher”

  1. debraji says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    I just LOVE those shadows. All of the elements combine to make the painting, but the shadows bring me right there.

    Reply
  2. Ghislaine Gargaro says:
    February 5, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Hawthorne is one of my faves. I love those trees. It is a beautiful painting. Being an oil painter does not make you a watercolorist. I am having a hard time but I like the new media.

    Reply
  3. Jeff Gold says:
    February 5, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Beautiful composition. The gradually receding (and dancing!) trees bring one right into the setting. The limited palette unifies all of the elements. I love the diagonals in the foreground. The limited detail at the horizon is just right. Did I leave anything out? You did it again.

    Reply
  4. Denise Gowan says:
    February 5, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    At great risk of sounding like a broken record, I just want to say AGAIN how valuable your posts are to me!! Thank you so much for taking the time to write them… Opening your emails is such a delight and I always find a special little sparkling jewel that I tuck in my painter’s apron to be used soon! I am very touched by and appreciative of your generosity. Denise

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    February 5, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    My biggest downfall is in NOT doing a value sketch. Even just taking the time to study composition and value pattern makes such an important difference. I am impatient and yet, I will redo a painting time and again to get it “right.” Thank you for the watercolor refresher and for the beauty of this winter scene.

    Reply
  6. April says:
    February 5, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    WOW! that is a great nugget of info. I constantly have to say I am not painting a “house” I am painting shapes, tones, patterns and color…squint and forget it is a “house.” Going to write this down! and go check out his books.

    Reply
  7. joantav says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Lovely shadows! Great quote that should make us all focus on shapes more.

    Reply
  8. rosjenke says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:19 am

    One day there will also be a book on Shari’s quotes that people will refer to as their bible. Thank you for sharing so freely.

    Reply
  9. Monique says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:25 am

    I have that book..should read it:):)Lovely shadows Shari!

    Reply
  10. Diane McDaniel says:
    February 6, 2019 at 10:40 am

    WISDOM! And the pattern in trees and shadow sounds wonderfull!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s