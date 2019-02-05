Watercolour refresher

When I need a little refresher about painting I always open my favourite art book — Hawthorne on Painting — and read a few Charles Hawthorne quotes. Today it was this nugget, which was perfect for my forest scene:

“These should not be houses to you and not trees — to the painter they are a pattern, an arabesque. See things as spots against the sky, watch for sensitive silhouettes.”

Besides perusing the Hawthorne book, these are the things I think about when I need a refresher about how I want to paint:

• Start with a value sketch

• Use a big brush, bigger than I think I need

• Stick to a limited palette

• Think about every stroke, every mark on the paper

• Lose control

• Mix up more wash than I think I need

• If the brush seems wet enough, add more wash to it

