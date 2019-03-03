Sunday sketching in Valois

Sunday sketching in ValoisPosted: March 3, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
Ah, can you hear that sigh of relief? It’s finally warm enough to sketch in my car again without turning into a block of ice. I set out this morning for Valois Village, and by the time I got there it was almost warm enough to crack open the car window a bit.
Laviolette is a popular corner store that’s instantly recognizable to people who know Valois well. I chose it because it’s the most colourful thing I could find in the neighbourhood. March days can be grey, even when the sun is out. There’s no sign of life in the trees and the snow that’s still on the ground is pretty dirty, so any bit of colour helps liven up a sketch. And of course if there are a few utility poles and wires in the scene, I’m a happy sketcher.
What a fun, colorful sketch on these blah days! Waiting for yet another storm to arrive this evening. Your blog is a welcome relief.
Very nice 🙂
I love all the pops of red that liven up the scene. Well done!!! I’m glad the weather warmed up enough for a mobile studio sketch.
This is a fun study with clean, crisp washes, 2 utility poles, wires and a customer at the doorway of the store. So fresh that I can almost feel the warm breeze of this day. Nicely done, as always.
Wonderful as usual – did you use a rigger on utility lines or a brush pen ?
Excellent !
Regards
Mark de Zabaleta
Wow. That brought back a flood of memories. Grew up in Pointe Claire and also Valois and Strathmore. It looks so much like years ago. I so enjoy your paintings of Pointe Claire village. Thanks for the memories from Victoria BC. Still cold here too.
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.
i also have places where i get ideas and titles to write. I am starting to sketch some. Love it. I usually will sit in a cold car if that what i want to do, then go somewhere and warm up.