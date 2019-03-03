Sunday sketching in Valois

Ah, can you hear that sigh of relief? It’s finally warm enough to sketch in my car again without turning into a block of ice. I set out this morning for Valois Village, and by the time I got there it was almost warm enough to crack open the car window a bit.

Laviolette is a popular corner store that’s instantly recognizable to people who know Valois well. I chose it because it’s the most colourful thing I could find in the neighbourhood. March days can be grey, even when the sun is out. There’s no sign of life in the trees and the snow that’s still on the ground is pretty dirty, so any bit of colour helps liven up a sketch. And of course if there are a few utility poles and wires in the scene, I’m a happy sketcher.