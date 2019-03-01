Lemon leftover

Lemon leftoverPosted: March 1, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
These past few weeks at school have been intense, in a good way. My graduating students are looking for internships for the last month of their studies, and that creates a lot of buzz in the classroom. All 32 of them are putting together portfolios, writing cover letters and, fingers crossed, going on interviews. No doubt, by mid-April, all of them with have placements, but in the interim, being in the classroom is an exhausting experience.
I was planning on doing some car sketching today but when I got home, I had no energy left to sit in a cold car. Instead I gathered up my tubes of gouache, some bottles from my studio and a cut lemon left over from lunch. Sitting in my kitchen and getting lost in the reflections was better than meditation.
Beautiful glass bottles. So eye-catching. Hard not to keep looking. This is a very nice limited palette, something I’m trying and still struggling with . How did you set up the background?
I am obsessed as you about drawing, but when I see your stuff, I gasp! I stand amazed. Those reflections are beautiful…and inspiring, Shari.
It’s gorgeous Shari!
What size and is it for sale?
Lovely, so very well done. Sure will look great in a mat and frame.
Love the reflections!
Really lovely!!!
Beautiful!! And your meditative state definitely communicates through this painting… Deep, restful sigh…
Wonderful painting ! I love transparancies and lights ! It’s very impressive
Fantastic reflections! I love your work!
So wonderful!
You are right. Painting/sketching is a form of meditation. Great reflections.
You create beauty from such simple things. I can feel the light.