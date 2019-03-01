Lemon leftover

These past few weeks at school have been intense, in a good way. My graduating students are looking for internships for the last month of their studies, and that creates a lot of buzz in the classroom. All 32 of them are putting together portfolios, writing cover letters and, fingers crossed, going on interviews. No doubt, by mid-April, all of them with have placements, but in the interim, being in the classroom is an exhausting experience.

I was planning on doing some car sketching today but when I got home, I had no energy left to sit in a cold car. Instead I gathered up my tubes of gouache, some bottles from my studio and a cut lemon left over from lunch. Sitting in my kitchen and getting lost in the reflections was better than meditation.

13 Comments on “Lemon leftover”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    March 1, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Beautiful glass bottles. So eye-catching. Hard not to keep looking. This is a very nice limited palette, something I’m trying and still struggling with . How did you set up the background?

    Reply
  2. Lee Kline says:
    March 1, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    I am obsessed as you about drawing, but when I see your stuff, I gasp! I stand amazed. Those reflections are beautiful…and inspiring, Shari.

    Reply
  3. Marylin Smith says:
    March 1, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    It’s gorgeous Shari!

    Reply
  4. Christine Brown says:
    March 1, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    What size and is it for sale?

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    March 1, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Lovely, so very well done. Sure will look great in a mat and frame.

    Reply
  6. DiniAlice says:
    March 1, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Love the reflections!

    Reply
  7. jansiking says:
    March 1, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Really lovely!!!

    Reply
  8. Denise says:
    March 1, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Beautiful!! And your meditative state definitely communicates through this painting… Deep, restful sigh…

    Reply
  9. bruno Dubois says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Wonderful painting ! I love transparancies and lights ! It’s very impressive

    Reply
  10. Fernanda Fernandes says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:04 am

    Fantastic reflections! I love your work!

    Reply
  11. Monique says:
    March 2, 2019 at 8:30 am

    So wonderful!

    Reply
  12. Donna says:
    March 2, 2019 at 10:45 am

    You are right. Painting/sketching is a form of meditation. Great reflections.

    Reply
  13. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    You create beauty from such simple things. I can feel the light.

    Reply

