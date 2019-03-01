Lemon leftover

These past few weeks at school have been intense, in a good way. My graduating students are looking for internships for the last month of their studies, and that creates a lot of buzz in the classroom. All 32 of them are putting together portfolios, writing cover letters and, fingers crossed, going on interviews. No doubt, by mid-April, all of them with have placements, but in the interim, being in the classroom is an exhausting experience.

I was planning on doing some car sketching today but when I got home, I had no energy left to sit in a cold car. Instead I gathered up my tubes of gouache, some bottles from my studio and a cut lemon left over from lunch. Sitting in my kitchen and getting lost in the reflections was better than meditation.