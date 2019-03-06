Vernissage photos

I thought I’d share some photos of this afternoon’s vernissage at Galerie Carlos. I’ve been working on this series of paintings — mostly half-sheet watercolours of Montreal winter scenes — for the past few months, so it was exciting to see the work finally come together all in one place. The gallery is situated in the cafeteria of the Old Brewery Mission, in a really bright space with a long brick wall — kind of an ideal backdrop for scenes which so often feature this city’s red brick buildings. I had lots of help putting this together today — people pitched in to put up the paintings, attached the tags, baked cookies and just came to see the work and say hi. If you were part of that, thanks for making it an amazing experience.

Photos courtesy of Sue Porter.