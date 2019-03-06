Vernissage photos

I thought I’d share some photos of this afternoon’s vernissage at Galerie Carlos. I’ve been working on this series of paintings — mostly half-sheet watercolours of Montreal winter scenes — for the past few months, so it was exciting to see the work finally come together all in one place. The gallery is situated in the cafeteria of the Old Brewery Mission, in a really bright space with a long brick wall — kind of an ideal backdrop for scenes which so often feature this city’s red brick buildings. I had lots of help putting this together today — people pitched in to put up the paintings, attached the tags, baked cookies and just came to see the work and say hi. If you were part of that, thanks for making it an amazing experience.

Photos courtesy of Sue Porter.

16 Comments on “Vernissage photos”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 6, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Exemplary art in a terrific venue — a feast for the eyes and for the clientele.

  2. Wayne Bissky says:
    March 6, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    C’est si bon!

  3. bigskybuckeye says:
    March 6, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Congratulations Shari!

  4. Donna says:
    March 6, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Very nice….would love to see this.

  5. Paul Elton says:
    March 6, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    They look great. Not long before your book comes out. I have been looking forward to it since June last year.

  6. lorimilosivanskistudio says:
    March 6, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Everything looks wonderful!

  7. stickymangorice says:
    March 6, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Looks wonderful!

  8. DiniAlice says:
    March 6, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Wonderful show! Thanks for sharing.

  9. timdada says:
    March 6, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Hi Shari,

    I looked at that photo and I wondered if you thought, like I do that the price of framing one’s art professionally is outrageously expensive these days. And that us regular artists are discouraged by the high costs. And on top of the gallery’s cut it’s almost impossible to break in. Just a thought.

    Always impressed, Tim

    >

  10. Ghislaine Gargaro says:
    March 6, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Looks like such a beautiful show. Wish I was in Montreal. Many happy sales. Congratulations!

  11. gaelle1947 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Super thrilled for you Shari. Great to see your work displayed in the beautiful City you so amazingly and lovingly painted. Montreal is very lucky to have you!

  12. Suhita Shirodkar says:
    March 7, 2019 at 1:34 am

    Shari, I know you’ve posted these paintings along the way on the blog, but it wold be so lovely to post them in one blogpost , so those of us that can’t come see the show in person can still look at it all together and pretend we’re there 🙂 Bg congratulations, how wonderful!!

  13. Lisa at Greenbow says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Congratualtions, your art looks impressive all framed. I am sure the public will enjoy it.

  14. bmweeks says:
    March 7, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Congratulations! The show looks marvelous. I wish I could see it in person!

  15. Sharon Mann says:
    March 7, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Wonderful collection. I love following your city painting.

  16. Erik Madsen says:
    March 7, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Very nice show, I really like the way you blend in sketching with your watercolors, very nice style. Good work!

