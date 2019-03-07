All in one

After I posted a few images from yesterday’s vernissage at Galerie Carlos, my friend Suhita commented: Shari, I know you’ve posted these paintings along the way on the blog, but it would be so lovely to post them in one blogpost, so those of us that can’t come see the show in person can still look at it all together and pretend we’re there. So here you go, Suhita. The whole lot of them, including the last two which don’t really fit the theme of Montreal winter scenes but are in there anyway because I like them.



Villeray sous la pluie, watercolour, 15″ x 11″

Rue Lakeshore, watercolour, 15″ x 11″



William and Ottawa, watercolour, 22″ x 15″

Griffintown, watercolour, 22″ x 15″

Carre St. Louis, watercolour, 22″ x 15″

Brothers, watercolour, 22″ x 15″

Corner Pizza, watercolour, 20″ x 16″

One way street, watercolour, 20″ x 16″



San Pietro, watercolour, 22″ x 15″

Marche Raphael, watercolour, 20″ x 16″

Blue and Rust, watercolour, 20″ x 16″

Yesterday’s Boats, watercolour, 20″ x 16″