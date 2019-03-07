All in one

Posted: March 7, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |26 Comments

After I posted a few images from yesterday’s vernissage at Galerie Carlos, my friend Suhita commented: Shari, I know you’ve posted these paintings along the way on the blog, but it would be so lovely to post them in one blogpost, so those of us that can’t come see the show in person can still look at it all together and pretend we’re there. So here you go, Suhita. The whole lot of them, including the last two which don’t really fit the theme of Montreal winter scenes but are in there anyway because I like them.

Villeray sous la pluie, watercolour, 15″ x 11″
Rue Lakeshore, watercolour, 15″ x 11″
William and Ottawa, watercolour, 22″ x 15″
Griffintown, watercolour, 22″ x 15″
Carre St. Louis, watercolour, 22″ x 15″
Brothers, watercolour, 22″ x 15″
Corner Pizza, watercolour, 20″ x 16″
One way street, watercolour, 20″ x 16″
San Pietro, watercolour, 22″ x 15″
Marche Raphael, watercolour, 20″ x 16″
Blue and Rust, watercolour, 20″ x 16″
Yesterday’s Boats, watercolour, 20″ x 16″

26 Comments on “All in one”

  1. pavesina says:
    March 7, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Wow. Shari was right. It’s amazing to see them all together. You are an inspiration!
    (see you in Amsterdam, I’m taking your workshop)

    Reply
  2. TonyU says:
    March 7, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    Great to see all of these in one post Shari …. although it was good to see you too in the earlier one! And how could you possibly have left the big award winner out of the exhibition!

    Reply
  3. karim waked says:
    March 7, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Blue and Rust is one of my all time favourite!

    xx

    â¢â¢â¢Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Reply
  4. Debra Ganong says:
    March 7, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Shari these do look wonderful all together! So fun to see them all “in person” yesterday. And if the last two are technically outside the theme they fit in super well in tone. Thanks for all your work!

    Reply
  5. bigskybuckeye says:
    March 7, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Shari, your portfolio of winter in Montreal is awesome. Your artwork features such intricate details. Thanks for sharing the entire collection.

    Reply
  6. gaelle1947 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    I’m really glad that Suhita offered up that suggestion!!! Thanks for following up on that Shari.

    Reply
  7. Marion Hodge says:
    March 7, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Thanks for sharing these scenes of Montreal, Shari – they all speak to me on such a soul level. Ever since I was a little kid I have been drawn to the shapes, colours and textures of urban structures and streets. Anyone remember lower Westmount as you were coming into town from Pointe Claire, on the commuter train?

    Reply
  8. Denise G. says:
    March 7, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Ohhhhhhhhh what a treat to get to e-attend your show!!! 🙂 Thank you!!…Definitely the next best thing to being there to see them all in person. Congrats on a beautiful show.

    Reply
  9. Stephanie Bower says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Brilliant, Suhita. Brilliant, Shari!!!!!
    What paper do you use to get these amazing effects? Just beautiful, congratulations, Shari!!!
    Waiting for that book… 🙂

    Reply
  10. connyb says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Thanks for letting us see the paintings up close and personal. They are lovely scenes. Your use of shapes and colors are beautiful! Now I can’t wait til April when your book comes out! Got it on pre order.

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      Thanks so much Conny. I’m happy I posted these. And I also can’t wait for the book to come out. I only have one copy to show around, but it should be out in a few weeks and you will get yours soon.

      Reply
  11. Dianne Kubik says:
    March 7, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Stunning! Thanks for posting them.

    Reply
  12. blissfullycreating says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    i was thinking the same thing about wanting to see them!! they are all so gorgeous!

    Reply
  13. Anne says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    No one can paint wet streets like you can!

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Anne, this winter in Montreal we have our fair share of wet and icy streets. If I can’t figure out how to paint the wet streets, I’m afraid there will be nothing left to paint. As you can see, I’m looking forward to spring. Thanks for writing.

      Reply
  14. Barbara Ann Beynon says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Thanks for following up so quickly on Suhita’s excellent suggestion. Seeing them together like this is really a treat!

    Reply
  15. loisajay says:
    March 7, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    I am always amazed at the amount of detail in your paintings, Shari. These are phenomenal. Winners, all!

    Reply
  16. Sue says:
    March 7, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    I love the green in Griffintown, and Corner Pizza is a great perspective

    Reply
  17. Suhita Shirodkar says:
    March 8, 2019 at 2:36 am

    Thank you, it’s fun to look at them like this in sequence. And I can come back and stop and stare at a different one each time!

    Reply
  18. Anne Percival says:
    March 8, 2019 at 3:51 am

    Thankyou Shari…..and Suhita for suggesting it. I just love these subtle shades…and the reflections are to die for!

    Reply
  19. hilda5462 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 8:01 am

    She was right! Thanks Shari! I really enjoyed seeing all these together! 🙂

    Reply
  20. Monique says:
    March 8, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Standing Ovation:)

    Reply

