All in one

After I posted a few images from yesterday’s vernissage at Galerie Carlos, my friend Suhita commented: Shari, I know you’ve posted these paintings along the way on the blog, but it would be so lovely to post them in one blogpost, so those of us that can’t come see the show in person can still look at it all together and pretend we’re there. So here you go, Suhita. The whole lot of them, including the last two which don’t really fit the theme of Montreal winter scenes but are in there anyway because I like them.
Wow. Shari was right. It’s amazing to see them all together. You are an inspiration!
(see you in Amsterdam, I’m taking your workshop)
I meant “Suhita was right” 🙂
Thanks ok, I knew what you meant. See you in Amsterdam!
Great to see all of these in one post Shari …. although it was good to see you too in the earlier one! And how could you possibly have left the big award winner out of the exhibition!
Thanks Tony. I had to include the award winner. It’s been sitting in the shipping carton since it came back from the show last fall. It needed some air!
Blue and Rust is one of my all time favourite!
xx
Shari these do look wonderful all together! So fun to see them all “in person” yesterday. And if the last two are technically outside the theme they fit in super well in tone. Thanks for all your work!
Shari, your portfolio of winter in Montreal is awesome. Your artwork features such intricate details. Thanks for sharing the entire collection.
I’m really glad that Suhita offered up that suggestion!!! Thanks for following up on that Shari.
Thanks for sharing these scenes of Montreal, Shari – they all speak to me on such a soul level. Ever since I was a little kid I have been drawn to the shapes, colours and textures of urban structures and streets. Anyone remember lower Westmount as you were coming into town from Pointe Claire, on the commuter train?
Ohhhhhhhhh what a treat to get to e-attend your show!!! 🙂 Thank you!!…Definitely the next best thing to being there to see them all in person. Congrats on a beautiful show.
Thanks so much for e-attending Denise. I’m glad Suhita suggested it!
Brilliant, Suhita. Brilliant, Shari!!!!!
What paper do you use to get these amazing effects? Just beautiful, congratulations, Shari!!!
Waiting for that book… 🙂
Thanks for letting us see the paintings up close and personal. They are lovely scenes. Your use of shapes and colors are beautiful! Now I can’t wait til April when your book comes out! Got it on pre order.
Thanks so much Conny. I’m happy I posted these. And I also can’t wait for the book to come out. I only have one copy to show around, but it should be out in a few weeks and you will get yours soon.
Stunning! Thanks for posting them.
i was thinking the same thing about wanting to see them!! they are all so gorgeous!
No one can paint wet streets like you can!
Anne, this winter in Montreal we have our fair share of wet and icy streets. If I can’t figure out how to paint the wet streets, I’m afraid there will be nothing left to paint. As you can see, I’m looking forward to spring. Thanks for writing.
Thanks for following up so quickly on Suhita’s excellent suggestion. Seeing them together like this is really a treat!
I am always amazed at the amount of detail in your paintings, Shari. These are phenomenal. Winners, all!
I love the green in Griffintown, and Corner Pizza is a great perspective
Thank you, it’s fun to look at them like this in sequence. And I can come back and stop and stare at a different one each time!
Thankyou Shari…..and Suhita for suggesting it. I just love these subtle shades…and the reflections are to die for!
She was right! Thanks Shari! I really enjoyed seeing all these together! 🙂
Standing Ovation:)