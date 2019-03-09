Winter golf

This week I’m trying out some new sketchbook paper. I bought a pad of Aquabee Super Deluxe Mixed Media paper, and took it with me for a bit of car sketching at the Beaconsfield Golf Course. I love this rock formation in winter when it’s partially covered by snow, especially on a sunny afternoon.

The pad I bought is quite large — 11″ x 15″ — but the paper is heavyweight and advertised as good for light washes. It does buckle a bit but it takes colour well, and it has a very good surface for pen or pencil. Plus I just discovered that the paper has two distinct surfaces. From the company’s website: The top side of the sheet has tooth for dry media and works well as a cold pressed watercolor sheet. The flip side has the opposite effect and mimics hot pressed sheets for watercolour and other mixed media. I haven’t tried the hot pressed side yet but that will be next.