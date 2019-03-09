Winter golf

This week I’m trying out some new sketchbook paper. I bought a pad of Aquabee Super Deluxe Mixed Media paper, and took it with me for a bit of car sketching at the Beaconsfield Golf Course. I love this rock formation in winter when it’s partially covered by snow, especially on a sunny afternoon.

The pad I bought is quite large — 11″ x 15″ — but the paper is heavyweight and advertised as good for light washes. It does buckle a bit but it takes colour well, and it has a very good surface for pen or pencil. Plus I just discovered that the paper has two distinct surfaces. From the company’s website: The top side of the sheet has tooth for dry media and works well as a cold pressed watercolor sheet. The flip side has the opposite effect and mimics hot pressed sheets for watercolour and other mixed media.  I haven’t tried the hot pressed side yet but that will be next.

5 Comments on “Winter golf”

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    March 9, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    I love how the light falls on the snow on the rock – its depth is so beautiful

  2. nicoleartfortier says:
    March 9, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    I use two Bee Paper Pads (one large and one small) but the one for watercolor. https://www.beepaper.com/products/bee-creative-watercolor-art-journal/

  3. karim waked says:
    March 9, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    FANFUCKINGTASTIC!

    XX

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  4. -N- says:
    March 9, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    I have so much fun playing in your snow scenes!

  5. Lyn Seley says:
    March 9, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    The aqua bee 9×9 square used to be my favorite sketchbook but then the company sold and the paper seemed different. So I will be curious to see how you like it.

