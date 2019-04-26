Spring what?

It’s spring cleaning time in my studio, and than means no cleaning at all, most of the time. I started by sketching the mess, which today meant opening a Laloran sketchbook and grabbing some Pitt Artist pens. Then I spotted some books and magazines piled on a table that needed to be put away, but not before I made some tea, curled up in a chair, and looked through them for a bit. And since I haven’t posted anything in a while, I scanned my sketch and am now writing about it. You see what I mean about spring cleaning?