Spring what?

It’s spring cleaning time in my studio, and than means no cleaning at all, most of the time. I started by sketching the mess, which today meant opening a Laloran sketchbook and grabbing some Pitt Artist pens. Then I spotted some books and magazines piled on a table that needed to be put away, but not before I made some tea, curled up in a chair, and looked through them for a bit. And since I haven’t posted anything in a while, I scanned my sketch and am now writing about it. You see what I mean about spring cleaning?

  1. DiniAlice says:
    April 26, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Ha, ha. I know what you mean – especially the part about reading books and magazines before they can be put away! On another note I had a bouquet of tulips and daffodils that were definitely fading away but before I threw them out, I remembered how you often sketched similar bouquets, so I gave it a try, and I will treasure the results – at least the memories of that bouquet!

  2. Tracey Mardon says:
    April 26, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Thanks for fessing up Shari, here I thought I was the only one!:) I’m really enjoying your book, it was exciting to come home to!

  3. TonyU says:
    April 26, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    No point doing anything today if it can be put off to tomorrow!

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    April 26, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Nice learning you do what so many of us do. Cleaning a studio is fun looking thru everything you have-but wiithout the “cleaning.”

  5. ksbeth says:
    April 26, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    I know exactly how that goes)

  6. sandidureice says:
    April 26, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Hi Shari, The cooler Autumn temperatures are coming in with a shock in south eastern Australia, so I am curling up with your new book to brighten my world with colour. Thankyou for the instruction that will keep me experimenting with mixes. Sandi

  7. Bernadette says:
    April 26, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    You make me smile….yes, I too confess to read through magazines stacked for reference before I finally throw them out. Nice sketch.

  8. Denise says:
    April 26, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Sounds like a good day to me!

