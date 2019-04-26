Spring what?Posted: April 26, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
It’s spring cleaning time in my studio, and than means no cleaning at all, most of the time. I started by sketching the mess, which today meant opening a Laloran sketchbook and grabbing some Pitt Artist pens. Then I spotted some books and magazines piled on a table that needed to be put away, but not before I made some tea, curled up in a chair, and looked through them for a bit. And since I haven’t posted anything in a while, I scanned my sketch and am now writing about it. You see what I mean about spring cleaning?
Ha, ha. I know what you mean – especially the part about reading books and magazines before they can be put away! On another note I had a bouquet of tulips and daffodils that were definitely fading away but before I threw them out, I remembered how you often sketched similar bouquets, so I gave it a try, and I will treasure the results – at least the memories of that bouquet!
Thanks for fessing up Shari, here I thought I was the only one!:) I’m really enjoying your book, it was exciting to come home to!
No point doing anything today if it can be put off to tomorrow!
Nice learning you do what so many of us do. Cleaning a studio is fun looking thru everything you have-but wiithout the “cleaning.”
I know exactly how that goes)
Hi Shari, The cooler Autumn temperatures are coming in with a shock in south eastern Australia, so I am curling up with your new book to brighten my world with colour. Thankyou for the instruction that will keep me experimenting with mixes. Sandi
You make me smile….yes, I too confess to read through magazines stacked for reference before I finally throw them out. Nice sketch.
Sounds like a good day to me!