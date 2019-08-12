Alice before dinner

Alice before dinnerPosted: August 12, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Alice has two beds. One for her body and sometimes one for her head. Sketched on my iPad using an Apple Pencil and Procreate.
I might have to put that Apple pencil on my Christmas wishlist. That is a beautiful sketch of your doggie.
Alice is my favourite model! This shows her relaxed in her bed.
Love this! Unbelievable – where do I find paintings for sale?
So sweet.
Good Morning friend Shari,
So simple sketch and pleasant to look at.
I love dogs, I have a pet, Spitz breed.
No separate bed or pillow, sleeps between me and my wife.
We love her so much and vice versa.
My daily routine, 4 times walking with her totaling 4 km.
(Early morning, After lunch, evening and after dinner).
Indirectly she is keeping my Health with these walks.
Morning 5:30, she starts tapping waking me and my wife for Morning walk.
And then our daily routine starts.
Regards and Blessings to you and your whole family.
Uma
I don’t begin to understand sketching on an iPad, but this is a beautiful sketch! Time to check into that Apple Pencil 😉
Such a gorgeous dog & a gorgeous drawing