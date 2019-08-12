Alice before dinner

Alice has two beds. One for her body and sometimes one for her head. Sketched on my iPad using an Apple Pencil and Procreate.

7 Comments on “Alice before dinner”

  1. Barbara Lindsey says:
    August 12, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    I might have to put that Apple pencil on my Christmas wishlist. That is a beautiful sketch of your doggie.

  2. Jean A says:
    August 12, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Alice is my favourite model! This shows her relaxed in her bed.

  3. Susan prince says:
    August 12, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Love this! Unbelievable – where do I find paintings for sale?

  4. Arlene Porter says:
    August 12, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    So sweet.

  5. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    August 12, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Good Morning friend Shari,

    So simple sketch and pleasant to look at.

    I love dogs, I have a pet, Spitz breed.
    No separate bed or pillow, sleeps between me and my wife.
    We love her so much and vice versa.
    My daily routine, 4 times walking with her totaling 4 km.
    (Early morning, After lunch, evening and after dinner).
    Indirectly she is keeping my Health with these walks.

    Morning 5:30, she starts tapping waking me and my wife for Morning walk.
    And then our daily routine starts.

    Regards and Blessings to you and your whole family.

    Uma

  6. Linda Murray says:
    August 12, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    I don’t begin to understand sketching on an iPad, but this is a beautiful sketch! Time to check into that Apple Pencil 😉

  7. Kim Cofield says:
    August 13, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Such a gorgeous dog & a gorgeous drawing

