The Fur Trade Museum with USk Montreal

I put my Sennelier Sap Green into practice today when I joined Urban Sketchers Montreal on the Lachine Canal today. It was a near perfect summer day for sketching, and since the stone house (which is now The Fur Trade Museum) is surrounded by trees, I added the green paint to my regular palette to test drive it in the field. It made beautiful light greens with the addition of yellow, and rich dark ones when I added blue, so I may have to get a tube of this when I finish the half pan.

As for the USk Montreal group, it’s great to see how active it is. Marc Holmes and I planned our first outing almost seven years ago with seven people in attendance, including us, and it’s really gratifying to see it going strong. There are regularly 30 or 40 people every month, and more new sketchers every time. The group is planning an exhibit titled “The Lachine Canal and its Neighbourhoods” in October. If you are interested in participating or coming to see the show, here’s more info.