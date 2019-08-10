Liatris

I’m nearing the end of experimenting with my little palette of Sennelier pan watercolours. Today’s quick sketch used mostly Sap Green, which is a colour I had removed from my palette recently. I had been using the Winsor & Newton version, which I found a little too bright and quite flat, but I have to admit that I connected more with this Sennelier version. It veers a little more towards olive, and is quite beautiful when mixed with the French Ultramarine Blue that’s also included in the set. As for the violet, that’s mostly pure Cobalt Violet Light (Shinhan PWC), straight from the tube.