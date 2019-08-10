LiatrisPosted: August 10, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
I’m nearing the end of experimenting with my little palette of Sennelier pan watercolours. Today’s quick sketch used mostly Sap Green, which is a colour I had removed from my palette recently. I had been using the Winsor & Newton version, which I found a little too bright and quite flat, but I have to admit that I connected more with this Sennelier version. It veers a little more towards olive, and is quite beautiful when mixed with the French Ultramarine Blue that’s also included in the set. As for the violet, that’s mostly pure Cobalt Violet Light (Shinhan PWC), straight from the tube.
Very, very pretty. Still begging you to do a course on painting flowers. In your spare time, of course. Ha.
Shari–I really enjoy how you mix colors to get specifically what you want. Blue and green….I am not even there to think of blending those colors. I learn so much from you!