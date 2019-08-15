Pacific Northwest blues

Next week I’ll be teaching a workshop in Anacortes, Washington. In preparation for my trip, I spent a few hours painting a scene from a reference photo I took the last time I was there. There’s something about the colours of the Pacific Northwest that speak to me. Perhaps it’s the tall backdrop of dark green mountains or the indigo of the sky and water. There’s a drama in the landscape that just takes my breath away, and I’m giddy with anticipation about painting it again. Painted wet-in-wet on Arches paper, using lots of Indigo paint.

  1. Bernadette says:
    August 15, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Oh my, this one is a treasure! You handeled the intricate lines and shapes of the ships with great precision. I love everything about this marine beauty. The blues…..magnificent! Thank you for sharing.

  2. Denise says:
    August 15, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Your love of painting boats and water shines through in this picture! I can’t wait to see what you paint next week. Enjoy your trip.

  3. joantav says:
    August 15, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Love the colors!! I am sure you will have a great time there.

  4. Soni says:
    August 15, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Shari…. you’re work is always great but this one astounds me …. takes me back there … thank you so much

  5. Barbara Lindsey says:
    August 15, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Quite stunning.

  6. sue fenyvesi says:
    August 15, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    Wow, you’ll be in my neck of the woods, well I’m in Vancouver. The boats wow this is amazing. Have a great time. Weather has been awesome.

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    August 16, 2019 at 3:02 am

    Beautiful. The water is just beautiful. You have had a busy summer. Would you ever think of retiring and just doing workshops? Hope sometime you come this way-Lancaster, Pa.

