Pacific Northwest blues

Next week I’ll be teaching a workshop in Anacortes, Washington. In preparation for my trip, I spent a few hours painting a scene from a reference photo I took the last time I was there. There’s something about the colours of the Pacific Northwest that speak to me. Perhaps it’s the tall backdrop of dark green mountains or the indigo of the sky and water. There’s a drama in the landscape that just takes my breath away, and I’m giddy with anticipation about painting it again. Painted wet-in-wet on Arches paper, using lots of Indigo paint.