Oyster beds and mudflats

If you’re heading south on Chuckanut Drive and you spot a sign that says Taylor Shellfish Company Next Right, follow it. I promise you won’t be disappointed. After a steep drive down a narrow road, you’ll be rewarded with a spectacular view across mudflats and oyster beds towards Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. The colour of the mud is rich in greens and browns and blues, the sky is huge, and the rocks are glossy black in the hazy sun. A sketcher’s paradise.