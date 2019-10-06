Faced with the Duomo di Siena

Faced with the Duomo di SienaPosted: October 6, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
The Duomo di Siena is one of Italy’s most famous — and most ornate — architectural icons. One might wonder why, instead of choosing to draw its many alternating layers of black and white marble, or its carved sculptures, rose window or carved bronze door, I would choose instead to draw the souvenir kiosk in front of it. There are two answers to this.
The first answer is the practical one. This was a workshop demo in a busy place on a rainy day. I could see black clouds approaching, so drawing the church in pen or pencil, or even a small detail on it, would have eaten up all the demo time, leaving no time for adding colour. I needed a subject that would lend itself to a quick teaching moment about simplification and values.
The second answer is the more honest one. After spending years drawing urban scenes with no people in them, I find myself attracted more and more to life on the streets. I spent the first few years of my sketching life pretending that cities had no people in them. Static scenes are a lot easier to draw, plus I had no confidence in my people drawing skills. But with time, and practice (and many good workshops about people sketching from artists I admire), I realize that I would rather try to add figures, even if they are badly drawn, than have no people at all. Who knows, maybe one of these days I’ll even get up the courage to offer a workshop of my own in people sketching. Wouldn’t that be a hoot?
We are perpetual students. With your thirst for experimentation, it’s only a matter of time before a Blaukopf vernissage featuring aliens. Great work to date.
I am a novice sketcher and have tried to sketch that Duomo! An issue I have is, I travel with nonsketchers who are nice and patient but there’s a point so I end up taking a photo to finish the sketch later. Forget painting on location! Your sketch of the tourist stand adjacent to the duomo has, I think, more meaning because you know exactly where it was done and your memories go right to that. I think your idea to sketch that was great!
Really nice people. I am able to get the feeling of them in a swift glance – everyone looks ‘right’. Nice colours and playful patterns too.
That would be a hoot if u had workshops and I do love when people are added to a sketch – gives it an active vib
