Light in Winter: a profile in Watercolor Artist Magazine

A few months back I was interviewed by Austin K. Williams for Watercolor Artist magazine. It was a real honour for me to have my winter paintings featured in the publication, but the big surprise came when I saw my painting “Shovelling” on the cover. I remember so well the day I painted this. I was just finishing up my drawing (in my cold car) when the caretaker from the church shovelled his way into the scene and I added him in. That’s the wonderful thing about sketching on location, isn’t it? Our memories of the process stay with us for such a long time.

And I’m in great company in this issue of the magazine! Have a look at the profile of Stephanie Bower’s new book, which is part of the same Urban Sketching Handbook series as my book. The magazine is available in stores and online now.

3 Comments on “Light in Winter: a profile in Watercolor Artist Magazine”

  1. Denise says:
    October 7, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Wow!! Can’t wait to get my issue delivered. Congratulations!!

  2. Frank Bettendorf says:
    October 7, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Great article Shari! Excellent coverage and the reproduction of your outstanding paintings brings them to life. I’m very pleased you’re receiving this kind of recognition. You deserve it. Frank B

  3. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    October 7, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Fabulous! So great to see you in the spotlight!

