Light in Winter: a profile in Watercolor Artist Magazine

A few months back I was interviewed by Austin K. Williams for Watercolor Artist magazine. It was a real honour for me to have my winter paintings featured in the publication, but the big surprise came when I saw my painting “Shovelling” on the cover. I remember so well the day I painted this. I was just finishing up my drawing (in my cold car) when the caretaker from the church shovelled his way into the scene and I added him in. That’s the wonderful thing about sketching on location, isn’t it? Our memories of the process stay with us for such a long time.

And I’m in great company in this issue of the magazine! Have a look at the profile of Stephanie Bower’s new book, which is part of the same Urban Sketching Handbook series as my book. The magazine is available in stores and online now.