Kitchen sketching

After lots of travel this summer I’m happy to be back in my kitchen. Not only because I miss home cooking, but also because I like to paint stuff on my kitchen counter.

I’m getting around to trying some of the stuff that I received in the generous goodie bag at the Urban Sketchers Symposium in Amsterdam. My pears were sketched in a watercolour sketchbook made by SM•LT Art. I tried the book first in Amsterdam but I was so exhausted from the heat wave that I really didn’t give it a fair chance. It’s a fairly smooth paper, much like a Stillman & Birn Beta sheet, and it takes the colour really well. Perfect for quick sketches and light washes, although I’m not sure how well it would hold up with lots of layers. I’ll get back to you on that.

I’m also giving a new Italian brush a try. I love brushes that are a bit unpredictable. This one is a Tintoretto brush I picked up at an art store in Siena. I love its elongated shape and the calligraphic strokes I can make with it. Isn’t it a great shape? I can’t wait to try it out for tree branches and power lines.