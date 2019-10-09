A corner of Montegemoli

At the start of my Italian trip I spent a few days near Volterra, in the tiny town of Montegemoli. Wikipedia says: At the time of the 2001 census its population was 39. I think now it is down to 29. Four of them work in the Osteria dell’ ultimo carbonaio, the only restaurant, in fact the only business, in the village. The rest of them (including a dog and a cat) were standing in back of me while I sketched. Hence the lack of people in this. At one point, four bikers drove up, parked next to the car I was sketching, took some selfies and roared off before I could get out my black paint to sketch them.

  1. Nikira (@nikiraa) says:
    October 9, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Really awesome!

