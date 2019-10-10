An anniversary thank you

Wow. Today is an anniversary. I wrote my first post on this blog exactly eight years ago today. How my life has changed! I have published a book, I have online classes, and I get to travel and give workshops in the most spectacular places. But most importantly, I have gotten to know so many amazing people from all over the world. Many in person, but also many simply by reading their comments on the blog.

A few stats: in the past eight years I have created 1,826 blog posts and read and responded to over 15,000 comments (the numbers are double that, but that counts my responses too, and I try to respond to everyone). If you are one of those people who has written to me, I just want to let you know how much this means to me. Your feedback and encouragement, kind words, funny responses and heartfelt appreciation has made writing and posting an absolute joy for me. In gratitude for you taking the time out of your busy day to send me a note sometime during the past eight years, I’m going to do a draw for one of my original watercolours of the famous rusty wheelbarrow. So drop me a line, once again, in the comments section of the blog. I’ll put the names in a hat and draw a winner next week sometime. And once again, merci, merci!