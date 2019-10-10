An anniversary thank you

An anniversary thank youPosted: October 10, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 61 Comments
Wow. Today is an anniversary. I wrote my first post on this blog exactly eight years ago today. How my life has changed! I have published a book, I have online classes, and I get to travel and give workshops in the most spectacular places. But most importantly, I have gotten to know so many amazing people from all over the world. Many in person, but also many simply by reading their comments on the blog.
A few stats: in the past eight years I have created 1,826 blog posts and read and responded to over 15,000 comments (the numbers are double that, but that counts my responses too, and I try to respond to everyone). If you are one of those people who has written to me, I just want to let you know how much this means to me. Your feedback and encouragement, kind words, funny responses and heartfelt appreciation has made writing and posting an absolute joy for me. In gratitude for you taking the time out of your busy day to send me a note sometime during the past eight years, I’m going to do a draw for one of my original watercolours of the famous rusty wheelbarrow. So drop me a line, once again, in the comments section of the blog. I’ll put the names in a hat and draw a winner next week sometime. And once again, merci, merci!
I never cease to be amazed at how many times one can sketch the same subject and still be interesting and different.
Happy anniversary and thank you for this creative and inspiring blog!
Wow! Love this painting.
The trusty wheelbarrow!!! I’m excited for whomever wins your painting. Congrats on your anniversary!! I haven’t been with you the entire 8 years, but I got here at fast as I could… 🙂 🙂
Shari, I so appreciate your willingness to share. You have personally answered many of my questions on the blog. If I could do plein air paintings like yours I would stop reading. Thank you.
Thanks, You are an inspiration!
Congratulations Shari! I look forward to your blog and continue to learn so much from you.
Happy Anniversary Shari. So pleased our comments have been such a joy for you. We do have to keep you painting your blog. Thank you.
I love your honest commentaries about the ups and downs of urban sketching. It is great to watch your work evolve! Being more enthusiastic than truly talented as a sketcher, I marvel at some of the complex paintings (especially with lots of boats!).
I would love to welcome your rusty wheelbarrow into my home!
Keep up the wonderful work.
Pam C
Of course I want to be in on the draw! Congratulations to a wonderful artist and greetings from Bradenton, Florida. Gia Mendoza
Congratulations Shari. You must love it because it is a challenge to post regularly, work at your daytime job, keep up with regular family matters, paint, spend time with friends and put up your wheelbarrow for winter. Your hard work has been paying off with amazing travels & your books. It is great to follow along with your blog & admire your paintings as well. Here’s hoping the next eight years are as enjoyable & fruitful.
Ciao
Janet
Your Wheelbarrow series is beginning to remind me of Monet’s grain stacks.
Both sets are great examples of light and colour. Although, I don’t think Monet ever tackled snow in his respective series.
I always look forward to seeing ‘what your wheelbarrow is doing’. Much appreciated, as always 🙂
Some of my favorite posts are the sketches you do in your car in the winter!
Congratulations to you, Shari! I study your paintings….mine never come out anything like yours, but still I study them! 😀
congrats on 8 years and here’s to many more ! I’d love to win your wheelbarrow )
thank you for sharing your beautiful work. You are not only a talented artist but also an articulate blogger. I so enjoy being a witness to your journey!
Thank you for your inspiration. Your paintings are wonderful!
Happy anniversary, Shari! Your work is a constant inspiration.
Love that wheel barrow and you! Queen of snow and power lines and teaching!
Happy anniversary, Shari! Your work is always an inspiration!
Congratulations for your anniversary, Shari. You’ve worked hard and well deserve all the accolades you receive.
Your blogs, online classes and workshops have been truly inspirational and you have connected with so many of us as an incredible artist, teacher and person. Congratulations to you and looking forward to many more years of Alice, wheelbarrows, snow scenes, flowerpots, boats etc!!
W O W 8 years….I am so happy for you. You have inspired me and many other artists from around the world. A big thank you and I am looking forward to exploring more. Cheers!
I love the shadows on the snow, and that shot of red in the wheelbarrow.
It’s been a pleasure to learn from you.
Well, congrats on eight years, Shari! I trust you have some sort of program that keeps those close tabs. I read and enjoy all your posts, comments, and paintings. They do inspire me! I would love to be the winner of one of your wheelbarrow paintings!
Hi Shari,
Such a pleasure to meet you and Spyro! Thank you for a great workshop this September and for being a constant source of inspiration over the years!
Congratulations on your eight year anniversary- it’s a testament to what one can accomplish, day by day.
Cheers!
Margie
Having followed you on the blog and having been fortunate enough to take several of your classes, I can say that you absolutely deserve all the wonderful things that have happened.
Christine
Happy Anniversary Shari!! I look forward to each and every post. I truly learn from and enjoy your art. Looking forward to the next eight years 🎨✒️🎉😊
Congrats! Your work has inspired me!
John Lillyman
Hi Shari — how can I pass this wonderful opportunity? Of course that I am in! And just to let you know that I am very very happy for you — I read all if your posts with great interest and I always learn something! So thank you my dear!!!
What a joy it would be!
Always love your fulsome posts. Many thanks for your consistent efforts!
I read your blog every day and look forward to it as a learning opportunity as well as an inspiration! I so admire your skills, but mostly I feel like I have a talented artist friend who shares her knowledge and talents with me !! Happy anniversary and keep painting!
Mary Sauter – in Minnesota, USA
Congrats on eight years! You have been a great role model for how to do an exceptional blog. Thanks for sharing your creativity and artistic talents so generously!
You are such a thoughtful person. I appreciate all the time you put into the blog. Always look forward to your latest thoughts and techniques. A big thank you to YOU for thinking of all of us that follow you.
You are such a thoughtful person. Always look forward to your blog to see your techniques and info on various products. A big thank you to you for doing this.
Hi Shari, I probably have figured this out all wrong, but I love your website and visit it whenever I get your daily emails. I bought one of your prints a few years ago. And I love it. I am sure it will increase in value as time goes on, but I don’t care. I just like looking at it. You are one of the best watercolorist active today and I wish you the best. I have done some history about “Mount Royal” and as a fan of baseball I know about your city’s historic player.
Sincerely, Tim Mancusi
Sorry for the double entry. Got message that it did not go through. Oh well.
Happy 8th Blog-Anniversary! Thanks for sharing your work and talent!
I LOVE this wheelbarrow!…. I feel like I know it personally! ( I live in Queensland, Australia)
I find the wheelbarrow paintings quite enchanting, And comforting in their simplicity of subject but complexity of art. I look forward to each and every image I receive from you. I admire your amazing energy and endurance. Sue McKee
Congratulations on 8 years! I found your blog soon after I picked up watercolors (just 7 years ago). It has been so inspiring and instructive.
Congrats Shari, on this great accomplishment. I think we are the ones to be thanking you for your inspiration and encouragement for those of us lucky enough to have taken a workshop with you or purchasing an on line class. My life has been enriched by the wonders of your painting!!
Congrats on 8 years! I feel really blessed to read so many good art blogs, like yours. Thanks!
Congratulations Shari. Looking forward to the next episode of the rusty wheel barrel
I love your blog and have been reading it and ‘Pining” it on my Pinterest board for several years. It is fun to get a glimpse of your town and the places you travel to, and I cant even count the paintings of yours that I have attempted to emulate so that I could try shadows, or power lines, or building up layers , etc. Just for my own practice as I have zero sketching capabilities and didn’t know where else to start. I have fallen in love with watercolor painting because of your blog posts and what they have taught me! I think your paintings are magical. Thank you so very much for sharing your life in this way with all of us! (I adore your wheelbarrow)
Congratulations! You need to realize how much enjoyment and enrichment you provide to your followers, including myself. Thanks!
Great painting for this post! I love that one!! Congrats on 8years.
Hoping your trajectory continues in this amazing upward and onward direction!
I love your wheel barrow in the snow……soon it will be that time again ❄️☃️
Shari, that old rusty wheelbarrow has become a friend over the years of reading your blogs and seeing the annual paintings of it in various seasons.
Your art inspires me to work harder at my painting. Thank you.
Shari – However busy I am, I will leave the other emails so that I can open yours up first. I LOVE your work and so admire your skill. You can take such a simple scene as a wheelbarrow against a tree, and make it come alive. Your paintings have such vibrancy and life. I sketch on vacation and have actually published a sketchbook of 240 images of my home town (Santa Cruz, California – with 8,000 copies sold!) but it is so amateurish compared to your work. One day I want to take one of your workshops. Keep on posting and congratulations!
Congratulations and Happy Anniversary! I am rather new to your blog, and enjoying it very much. Love the wheelbarrow painting – looks almost like outside my snowy, cold window today. Thank you for all the inspiration!
I always look forward to your blog. Your paintings are just beautiful! Inspiring and elegant. It is so much fun to see how you translate the world into paint. Congratulations!
Your blog gives me a great deal of pleasure, Shari. Thank you and happy anniversary!
Happy anniversary! I took your 2 online classes on craftsy last year when I first started painting,I have learned so much from you. I really admire your style and talent . I can’t wait for my issue of watercolor artist to come in the mail because they featuring you and your work.
Congrats, Shari! I love your blog… it’s a continual source of inspiration.
– Tina
Congratulations! Eight years is quite a milestone to be recognized!
CONGRATULATIONS! You’ve been a big inspiration and I continue to view your online classes to keep motivated 🙂
Bravo, Shari! Your blog has been an amazing source of inspiration and information to a beginning artist like me for which I am deeply thankful. It would be such a delight to have a painting of your wheelbarrow whom I affectionately call Wilbur! 🤞🤞
You are a dedicated artist and your passion is inspiring. Thank you
Seems like I have been following you for longer than 8 years. For me it started with your Craftsy courses. I don’t know if I ever told you that I had given up on watercolor until I watched those courses. and it has really changed my life as an artist. I cannot thank you enough.
