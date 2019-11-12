Before lunchPosted: November 12, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 24 Comments
I took Alice out for a run in the woods this morning. It seems awfully early for an onslaught of snow this deep, but I’ll take it. I snapped a quick photo of my favourite winter view and had the painting done before lunch. A productive morning.
Exquisite! Thanks for sharing, Mercedes
Thanks Mercedes!
Another masterpiece from the master of snow! Truly amazing
Thanks for writing Denise!
Truly beautiful.
Sally
Thanks Sally!
And there was me expecting more another from Mexico! Just as stunning though …. particularly, as always, those beautiful shadows.
There is more from Oaxaca, coming later this week, but I had to interrupt for a quick snow scene since it was so topical. Thanks so much Tony.
You capture a winter scene so well. I can feel the cold. We are heading into a hot summer in Australia.
Hi Carmel. I have been reading about the fires in Australia. Sounds quite awful. Hope you are not close to anything like that, and glad I am sending cold thoughts your way.
Hi Shari, there is a lot of smoke in the air. It is very hot with high winds. The closest fire is about 25 km north of us. We are ok. We just need some rain. NSW the state below us is having a terrible time. Thank you for sending cool thoughts … I miss the Fall colours and snow. I use to live in Washington State.
Just beautiful, Shari! You really are a master with those snow scenes!
Thanks so much Linda. Painting snow has helped me embrace the long winter!
From sunny Oaxaica to snowy Montreal. I love your deep shadows and the brush poking out gives such a nice contrast. Beautiful!
Yes, it was a bit of a rough transition but painting helps.
Simply gorgeous shadows, so clean and fresh…as usual!
Thanks so much Bernadette.
Beautiful composition, as always. Naturally the shadows dominate but the whole thing vibrates with light. The subtlety of the color and values of the shadows are dazzling! Love it.
Jeff, I was thinking about you and wondering if you had any snow in Vermont. This was such big and early storm, but I’m not sure if it travelled south. Hope all is well with you.
Too early for so much snow, but your painting is lovely.
My sentiments exactly. Feels like mid-January, suddenly. I was not prepared for this.
Good Morning dear Shari,
Other members reduced my load with their comments as my own with tons of laurels.
Excellent display of the light and shadows, color choice, house in the background and little herbs in foreground with those big tress center spread. Awesome painting. Kudos.
Blessings
Uma
Uma, that was very kind of all the other members, wasn’t it?
I thank you, and all of them too, for your kind words today. Hope you are well.
Can’t add much to the above except you are really the master of shadows. Shadows on snow. They give so much life to your snow scenes. Looking forward to more over the winter.
