Before lunch

Posted: November 12, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |24 Comments

I took Alice out for a run in the woods this morning. It seems awfully early for an onslaught of snow this deep, but I’ll take it. I snapped a quick photo of my favourite winter view and had the painting done before lunch. A productive morning.

24 Comments on “Before lunch”

  1. M Cirfi Walton says:
    November 12, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Exquisite! Thanks for sharing, Mercedes

  2. Denise says:
    November 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Another masterpiece from the master of snow! Truly amazing

  3. Sally Bookman says:
    November 12, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Truly beautiful.

    Sally

  4. TonyU says:
    November 12, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    And there was me expecting more another from Mexico! Just as stunning though …. particularly, as always, those beautiful shadows.

  5. carmelcampbell says:
    November 12, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    You capture a winter scene so well. I can feel the cold. We are heading into a hot summer in Australia.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      November 12, 2019 at 10:13 pm

      Hi Carmel. I have been reading about the fires in Australia. Sounds quite awful. Hope you are not close to anything like that, and glad I am sending cold thoughts your way.

      • carmelcampbell says:
        November 12, 2019 at 11:39 pm

        Hi Shari, there is a lot of smoke in the air. It is very hot with high winds. The closest fire is about 25 km north of us. We are ok. We just need some rain. NSW the state below us is having a terrible time. Thank you for sending cool thoughts … I miss the Fall colours and snow. I use to live in Washington State.

  6. Linda Murray says:
    November 12, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Just beautiful, Shari! You really are a master with those snow scenes!

  7. joantav says:
    November 12, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    From sunny Oaxaica to snowy Montreal. I love your deep shadows and the brush poking out gives such a nice contrast. Beautiful!

  8. Bernadette says:
    November 12, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Simply gorgeous shadows, so clean and fresh…as usual!

  9. Jeff Gold says:
    November 12, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Beautiful composition, as always. Naturally the shadows dominate but the whole thing vibrates with light. The subtlety of the color and values of the shadows are dazzling! Love it.

  10. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    November 12, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Too early for so much snow, but your painting is lovely.

  11. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    November 12, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Good Morning dear Shari,

    Other members reduced my load with their comments as my own with tons of laurels.
    Excellent display of the light and shadows, color choice, house in the background and little herbs in foreground with those big tress center spread. Awesome painting. Kudos.

    Blessings
    Uma

  12. Judy Sopher says:
    November 13, 2019 at 5:53 am

    Can’t add much to the above except you are really the master of shadows. Shadows on snow. They give so much life to your snow scenes. Looking forward to more over the winter.

