Behind the scenes at the shrimp docks, there’s just as much to paint as on the water — trucks, dumpsters, coils of rope, and lots of machinery I can’t name. I look for shapes and colours first when selecting a scene, so you can probably understand why this yellow building with turquoise trim caught my eye.

It took two tries to be satisfied with my painting today. Some days that’s just the way it goes. There are times when I restart on site, but today I came home and did another one outside on the deck, with my first painting as a reference. The main problem with my first try was the foreground shadows were too dark. And since the foreground of this is a full 50% of the sheet, I had to use a lighter touch.

If you’re ever in this area, here’s something you might want to do. Walk to the back of the loading dock at Erickson & Jenson, look for the arrows and a sign that says “Buy Shrimp Here”, find the lady with a red t-shirt, and buy yourself a big bag of chemical-free shrimp to take home. Boiled or grilled or sautéed, it’s pretty amazing stuff.

  1. karim waked says:
    December 23, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Magnifique Shari !
    xx
    K

    K
    514 9944433

  2. Maggie says:
    December 23, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    You are amazing. You find a painting in every corner and under every bush.

  3. TonyU says:
    December 23, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Such perseverance and dedication even on holiday! Guess that’s what separates the greats from the also rans. Love the yellow building … and the balance of the foreground shadows too.

  4. Dean Mollon says:
    December 23, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    You are a constant inspiration. The road and walkways look perfect as if you just walk upon them kicking up their dust. Took a class of yours in Vancouver and been reading your blog long before and after. Thanks for all you do in teaching us.
    Cheers

