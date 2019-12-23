Loading dock

Behind the scenes at the shrimp docks, there’s just as much to paint as on the water — trucks, dumpsters, coils of rope, and lots of machinery I can’t name. I look for shapes and colours first when selecting a scene, so you can probably understand why this yellow building with turquoise trim caught my eye.

It took two tries to be satisfied with my painting today. Some days that’s just the way it goes. There are times when I restart on site, but today I came home and did another one outside on the deck, with my first painting as a reference. The main problem with my first try was the foreground shadows were too dark. And since the foreground of this is a full 50% of the sheet, I had to use a lighter touch.

If you’re ever in this area, here’s something you might want to do. Walk to the back of the loading dock at Erickson & Jenson, look for the arrows and a sign that says “Buy Shrimp Here”, find the lady with a red t-shirt, and buy yourself a big bag of chemical-free shrimp to take home. Boiled or grilled or sautéed, it’s pretty amazing stuff.