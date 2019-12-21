Nets

On the weekend it’s quiet on the shrimp docks, so I was able to set up my easel with a great view of the boats, which are, as it turns out, docked in greater numbers than usual as their crews take a break for the holiday season. Lucky me.

I really wanted to paint the nets today, and fortunately I had some rough Arches paper on hand. Dragging a dryish brush over the paper allowed me to get some of the texture and transparency of the nets without painting all the crisscrossing of the mesh. And even though it there wasn’t much movement on the docks, there were two guys who stopped for a few moments to have a conversation as I was drawing. I’m happy I was able to quickly add them in because it really helps to get a sense of scale in the scene.