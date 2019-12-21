Nets

Posted: December 21, 2019

On the weekend it’s quiet on the shrimp docks, so I was able to set up my easel with a great view of the boats, which are, as it turns out, docked in greater numbers than usual as their crews take a break for the holiday season. Lucky me.

I really wanted to paint the nets today, and fortunately I had some rough Arches paper on hand. Dragging a dryish brush over the paper allowed me to get some of the texture and transparency of the nets without painting all the crisscrossing of the mesh. And even though it there wasn’t much movement on the docks, there were two guys who stopped for a few moments to have a conversation as I was drawing. I’m happy I was able to quickly add them in because it really helps to get a sense of scale in the scene.

  1. martha markowsky says:
    December 21, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Fantastic, Shari. Love all the details.

  2. Doug Elliot says:
    December 21, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Excellent technique Shari.

  3. Laurie Householder says:
    December 21, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    I really like your colors and subjects. What size paper did you do “Nets” on?

  4. Donna says:
    December 21, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Love the coloring. What colors to make the nets? Do you use teal? Thanks as usual. We all want to be there.

  5. carmelcampbell says:
    December 21, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Oh, this is fabulous. I love the dry brush on the nets.. it worked perfectly. Your colors are also so good especially the teal for the nets.

  6. loisajay says:
    December 21, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    So clever to drag a dry brush over textured paper for the nets! Wonderful capture.

