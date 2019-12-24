Happy, happy holidays

Happy, happy holidaysPosted: December 24, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
During the holiday season the beach here fills up with families, and I could draw there all day. It’s great to practice people drawing skills because configurations of chairs and bodies are constantly changing, so you end up relying on memory to fill in a lot of the blanks for colour, shadow and body parts. It’s a great exercise.
I hope that wherever you are during this holiday season, you are having a wonderful time with family and friends. Thanks so much for following along on the blog this year, and sending comments and notes. It’s still a great joy for me to draw, post, and write about my daily sketches. Hope to sketch with you somewhere fun in 2020!
Thank you, Shari, for the ongoing gift of your blog posts — each is a daily delight to open!
I’m so excited to get to paint with you in San Miguel de Allende in January. Enjoy your beach time in Sanibel while your wheelbarrow is covered in snow awaiting your return. 🙂
Merry Christmas!
I look forward to reading/viewing re your painting excursions. Learnt so much in your use of colour. Thank you very much. All the best in 2020.
Thank you for sharing your blog with all of us. Have a peaceful healthy New Year.
Thank you for another wonderful year of your wonderful blog
The Seasons’s very best to you and yours
and have a wonderful 2020
