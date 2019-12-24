Happy, happy holidays

During the holiday season the beach here fills up with families, and I could draw there all day. It’s great to practice people drawing skills because configurations of chairs and bodies are constantly changing, so you end up relying on memory to fill in a lot of the blanks for colour, shadow and body parts. It’s a great exercise.

I hope that wherever you are during this holiday season, you are having a wonderful time with family and friends. Thanks so much for following along on the blog this year, and sending comments and notes. It’s still a great joy for me to draw, post, and write about my daily sketches. Hope to sketch with you somewhere fun in 2020!