Sea urchins and crab carcasses
The beach at Sanibel is known for its shells. In the past few weeks I’ve seen people wading in the shallow water, holding net bags and digging around in the sand with wire strainers. They must be pulling up some prize shells because many of them spend hours in the water, emerging only to reapply sunscreen or take a swig of beer.
I’ve drawn some of those pretty shells in the past, but on this visit I’ve been spending more time observing the dead creatures on the beach, probably because half of them end up in Alice’s mouth on our walks, and must be extracted before she swallows them. Of course we know why she’s attracted to these tangled piles of detritus — no doubt they smell so rotten and so good.
Today, I brought my sketchbook down to the beach with the intent of drawing some of them. This year there’s an abundance of sea urchins, as well as crab parts of all shapes and sizes. There’s something very satisfying about observing the minute details of these carcasses. Each one shares its beauty (and sometimes a strong smell too) as I hold it in one hand and draw it with the other.
Lovely, thank you. I agree it is good to look closely at small objects on the sand. Here are some sketches from my pages, Vancouver Island.

Sue Anne
Sue Anne
Sent from my iPad
>
Nice job on the shells and carcasses of the sea creatures. I don’t think I’ve ever found a sea urchin at the beach, but I’ve found a nice variety of other things…some quite smelly.
I feel as if I could reach down and pick them up-they really pop off the page! So pretty, these little sea creatures.
Oh this is so lovely! And having grown up on the coast, reminds me of home,thank you for sharing.
AWESOME!!!!
This is a fun post to look at! Little vignettes of creatures, different from the usual scenes you do, but equally fabulous.
