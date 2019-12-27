Backlit beach people

Posted: December 27, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

The beach is crowded with families on holiday, so it’s a perfect day to sketch from my chair under an umbrella. Since I’m facing into the sun, most of the figures are backlit silhouettes. I draw in pencil and add colour masses, keeping it to mostly warm or cool tones. It’s hard to see colour when objects (or people) are backlit. Most of the beaches on Sanibel are dog friendly, so there are even dogs to draw. Instead of a photo, a video seemed to capture the scene a little better.

8 Comments on “Backlit beach people”

  1. Tyra says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    What this video demonstrates irrefutably is how much more engaging sketches are than photographs or videos. Great work. Now I’m inspired, thank you!

  2. Lee Kline says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    You even got the dog barking at the exact right moment!

  3. debssketchbook says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Thanks for your fabulous posts. I’m not with WordPress, so responding to each one doesn’t work. I appreciate the time and effort that goes into posting, and it’s been just wonderful. I was in one of your Amsterdam workshops, which was a real treat. I’m so looking forward to 2020 and more inspiring news from you. Deb Watt

  4. Bernadette says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    These sketches with accompanying video are…The BEST!
    Thanks for sharing.

  5. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    December 28, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,

    Very beautiful work and I appreciate your creative mind in displaying your work through this video. I love that cute dog. Kudos.Champion you are.
    Blessings
    Uma

  6. Judy Sopher says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:15 am

    So interesting. It has been years since I sat on a beach but I grew up on Lake Erie, so to speak. So I am enjoying your beach scenes.I also love the dog and barking background.

