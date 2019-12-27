Backlit beach people

The beach is crowded with families on holiday, so it’s a perfect day to sketch from my chair under an umbrella. Since I’m facing into the sun, most of the figures are backlit silhouettes. I draw in pencil and add colour masses, keeping it to mostly warm or cool tones. It’s hard to see colour when objects (or people) are backlit. Most of the beaches on Sanibel are dog friendly, so there are even dogs to draw. Instead of a photo, a video seemed to capture the scene a little better.