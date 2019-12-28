The Oil House

Posted: December 28, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

The other day I tried to get to the shrimp boat dock to paint, but now that the holiday crowds are here, getting around by car is difficult. I wasted an hour in traffic and a $6 bridge toll trying to get there, only to turn around in frustration and make a pledge to myself to sketch only at places I could ride my bike to for my remaining days here.

The lighthouse at the end of Sanibel Island is a beautiful spot with lots of shade. I’ve sketched the lighthouse before but today I painted a view of The Oil House. When the lighthouse was first lit in 1884, it was kerosene that fueled it. This little white building, restored in 1976, sits next to the keeper’s house.

  1. loisajay says:
    December 28, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    This looks like a nice, quiet respite from the crowds.

  2. Bernadette says:
    December 28, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    You weave so much more than descriptions of your art methods in every post you send. Thanks for the art and history lesson that surrounds “The Oil House.”

  3. Judy Sopher says:
    December 28, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Looks so peaceful. Is that a limited palette and if so, what did you use? The muted colors of the trees are lovely

    This is probably a dumb question but do you rent a bike there?

  4. TonyU says:
    December 28, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    If it’s half as good as your painting it must be wonderful. Continents apart, but it reminds me of Edward Wesson … subject matter and style. Just perfect!

  5. joantav says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    LOL Traffic can really be annoying. Glad you have good places that you can get to by bike. I like the oil house and that swatch of wonderful water! Enjoy!!

  6. Pastor Native's Pilgrimage says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    beautiful setting.

  7. karim waked says:
    December 28, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Love it
    X

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

