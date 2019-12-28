The Oil House

The other day I tried to get to the shrimp boat dock to paint, but now that the holiday crowds are here, getting around by car is difficult. I wasted an hour in traffic and a $6 bridge toll trying to get there, only to turn around in frustration and make a pledge to myself to sketch only at places I could ride my bike to for my remaining days here.

The lighthouse at the end of Sanibel Island is a beautiful spot with lots of shade. I’ve sketched the lighthouse before but today I painted a view of The Oil House. When the lighthouse was first lit in 1884, it was kerosene that fueled it. This little white building, restored in 1976, sits next to the keeper’s house.