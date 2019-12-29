Back to the beach

I turn my beach chair around today. Instead of facing the water and the people, I decide to draw the palms and a small nondescript condo building. On a cloudy day, the building wouldn’t have been much fun to draw, but shadows add so much to a scene. Naples Yellow and Cobalt Violet Light combine to create the colour of the building in sun, but for the shadow on that same surface, I add some Cobalt
Blue and Quin Rose to the mix to get a warm glowing colour under the eaves. And just as I am finishing my sketch a murder of crows crosses the sky and I add them in.

  1. Rooi says:
    December 29, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Murder of crows !!! Hehehhe love it shari

  2. joantav says:
    December 29, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    The shadows do make it!!!! Lovely!

  3. Jean says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Your palm trees always appeal to me. When I tried to draw them en plain air in Florida, I found it a huge challenge! You trees look so airy and tropical and delightful!

  4. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    December 30, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Good Morning dear Shari,

    I feel I am the one looking this on site.
    Blessings
    Uma

  5. tsc69216 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:18 am

    Those shadows are awesome. And I’d never heard the expression ‘ a murder of crows’ 🙂
    My father had a tame crow, it was his best friend, could talk a bit even – so… murder of crows… haha, love it.

