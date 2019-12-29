Back to the beach

Back to the beachPosted: December 29, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
I turn my beach chair around today. Instead of facing the water and the people, I decide to draw the palms and a small nondescript condo building. On a cloudy day, the building wouldn’t have been much fun to draw, but shadows add so much to a scene. Naples Yellow and Cobalt Violet Light combine to create the colour of the building in sun, but for the shadow on that same surface, I add some Cobalt
Blue and Quin Rose to the mix to get a warm glowing colour under the eaves. And just as I am finishing my sketch a murder of crows crosses the sky and I add them in.
Murder of crows !!! Hehehhe love it shari
The shadows do make it!!!! Lovely!
Your palm trees always appeal to me. When I tried to draw them en plain air in Florida, I found it a huge challenge! You trees look so airy and tropical and delightful!
Good Morning dear Shari,
I feel I am the one looking this on site.
Blessings
Uma
Those shadows are awesome. And I’d never heard the expression ‘ a murder of crows’ 🙂
My father had a tame crow, it was his best friend, could talk a bit even – so… murder of crows… haha, love it.
