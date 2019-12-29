Back to the beach

I turn my beach chair around today. Instead of facing the water and the people, I decide to draw the palms and a small nondescript condo building. On a cloudy day, the building wouldn’t have been much fun to draw, but shadows add so much to a scene. Naples Yellow and Cobalt Violet Light combine to create the colour of the building in sun, but for the shadow on that same surface, I add some Cobalt

Blue and Quin Rose to the mix to get a warm glowing colour under the eaves. And just as I am finishing my sketch a murder of crows crosses the sky and I add them in.