Last sketch of the decade

It’s almost New Year’s Eve here, so I can safely say this is my last sketch of the year, and also of the decade!

2019 was a good year for sketching, and I think there will be even more of it in 2020. Do you have sketching resolutions for 2020? Things you’d like to get better at? I don’t usually make resolutions, but I am going to keep working at adding people in my sketches, and trying to get them to be less flat. What are your resolutions and goals for your sketches and paintings? I’d love to hear.

Wishing you all a wonderful 2020, good health, happiness and plenty of time to sketch!