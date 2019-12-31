Last sketch of the decade

Posted: December 31, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

It’s almost New Year’s Eve here, so I can safely say this is my last sketch of the year, and also of the decade!

2019 was a good year for sketching, and I think there will be even more of it in 2020. Do you have sketching resolutions for 2020? Things you’d like to get better at? I don’t usually make resolutions, but I am going to keep working at adding people in my sketches, and trying to get them to be less flat. What are your resolutions and goals for your sketches and paintings? I’d love to hear.

Wishing you all a wonderful 2020, good health, happiness and plenty of time to sketch!

8 Comments on “Last sketch of the decade”

  1. carmelcampbell says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Happy New Year! I really like your people. The color in your sketch is vibrant. It has a real punch ….just love it,. No goals for me..things will just happen as I sketch each day. After years of being afraid of trees I have had a break through by complete accident. I am a people sketcher. Now I look at trees the same way I look at people when I am walking down the street. If I was to set a goal it would be sailboats. I wish you all the best for 2020. Thank you so much for inspiring us in 2019. Seeing your post in my inbox is one of the highlights of my day.

    Like

    Reply
  2. gaelle1947 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Shari: Thank you for all your inspiring artwork and blogs over the years. I’m currently enjoying a copy of “The Urban Sketching Handbook”. Happy New Year and all the best in your 2020 endeavors!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Liliane Partikian says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Hi Shari, thank you for sharing all your beautiful sketches over the years.Happy 2020 !

    Like

    Reply
  4. Bernadette says:
    December 31, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    So happy to hear that you will be trying to include more people in your sketches! All your work is wonderfully done but adding people….is just great! It also encourages me to try this in my work as well. One of my concerns is size. I also hold back in adding people especially when a sketch is going well….I’m fearful of ruining it. Your post of a page of random people in various poses may help me to gain both practice and skill…I must try it.
    Thanks for all your helpful advice and instructions.
    Happy New Year.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,

    HAPPY NEW YEAR

    Wishing you a very beautiful and happy day, today, everyday in this year and in all the new years ahead.

    Thanks for sharing all your beautiful sketches including this one.

    All the best and good luck,
    Blessings
    Uma

    Like

    Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    January 1, 2020 at 12:32 am

    I’ve learned so much from you this year since discovering this blog. Thank you for all the tips and techniques, plus fresh ways of seeing the world.

    Happy sketching to you in the year to come!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Judy Sopher says:
    January 1, 2020 at 1:48 am

    Once again, I thank you for inspiring me to get back into watercolor. As for sketching resolutions, I probably make them daily which means at age 80 I have not yet reached my goal. But being long retired, I can, and do ,work at drawing and painting daily.

    Wishing you and yours and those who also follow your blog–a happy and healthy new year.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Jean says:
    January 1, 2020 at 2:18 am

    Happy New Year!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s