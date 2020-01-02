At rest

I had fantasies of sketching my dog Alice on the beach on Sanibel. We’d be sitting on a towel, under a big umbrella, people watching and relaxing. At some point, with Alice napping comfortably, I would take out my sketchbook and draw her asleep in the shade. But that fantasy never materialized. The beach is far too exciting, and with a constant stream of people and dogs walking by, why would a young dog feel the need to nap? Instead I had to be content to sketch the big old boxer relaxing under a canopy near where we sit. He’s 15 years old, and he hardly moves, except to have a little water from his bowl.

As for Alice, I did a gouache sketch of her today, sleeping in the sun, AFTER her walk on the beach. And even though she stayed in that position for most of the sketch, she did get up and move to another spot, just before I added in the shadow so that part is invented, and not quite accurate.