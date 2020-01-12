Sunday second start

Sunday second startPosted: January 12, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
It’s a weekend to stay indoors in Montreal. Even the hardiest of painters can’t paint from the car with freezing rain falling. So I did the next best thing. I bought my traditional grocery store bouquet (meaning the cheapest one I could find) and I set up in my studio.
It always takes two starts to get going when I haven’t painted flowers for a while. The first try is usually painted too dryly, or badly composed, or overworked. Take your pick. Today, for my second start, I gave up on the pencil drawing and drew first with a rigger brush. The painted outline generally helps to loosen up my brush strokes and get me going.
Lovely, lovely, lovely! I don’t see any evidence of your rigger drawing,it all blended in nicely.
LikeLike
You may be out of practice but your flowers are stunning
LikeLike
Sparkles as always. Using the rigger to draw with kept it very light and transparent.
LikeLike
So nice to hear about your process Shari. It’s something I hope do do as part of my goals for 2020. Thank you for sharing so generously!
LikeLike
That is stunning! I can’t wait to take the 3 S’s workshop in San Jose I know help is on the way👏👏👏 Kate O’Donnell
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
I’ve been working through third and forth starts of clouds this weekend, with little to show. Good to see your second start!
LikeLike
Flowers from Publix never looked this good.Stay warm mon amie, miss you and Spyro! John
LikeLike
Success!
LikeLike
Beautiful!
LikeLike
Lovely!! Much better than being out in the freezing rain.
LikeLike
Nicely executed!
LikeLike
Good Morning Dear Shari,
The highlight of your sketch is the transparency of Glass jar viewing those beautiful flowers.
This reminds me of the Statue” Veil of Rebecca” sculpted by famous Italian sculptor Giovanni Maria Benzoni .
https://alchetron.com/Veiled-Rebecca
Nothing more to say.
Blessings,
Uma
LikeLike
OMG give those flowers some water! Oh wait, that’s only a watercolor painting. Geez Shari, those look so real.
LikeLike