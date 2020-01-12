Sunday second start

It’s a weekend to stay indoors in Montreal. Even the hardiest of painters can’t paint from the car with freezing rain falling. So I did the next best thing. I bought my traditional grocery store bouquet (meaning the cheapest one I could find) and I set up in my studio.

It always takes two starts to get going when I haven’t painted flowers for a while. The first try is usually painted too dryly, or badly composed, or overworked. Take your pick. Today, for my second start, I gave up on the pencil drawing and drew first with a rigger brush. The painted outline generally helps to loosen up my brush strokes and get me going.

  1. Bernadette says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Lovely, lovely, lovely! I don’t see any evidence of your rigger drawing,it all blended in nicely.

  2. Doug Elliot says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    You may be out of practice but your flowers are stunning

  3. Jeff Gold says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Sparkles as always. Using the rigger to draw with kept it very light and transparent.

  4. Theresa Chruscinski says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    So nice to hear about your process Shari. It’s something I hope do do as part of my goals for 2020. Thank you for sharing so generously!

  5. Kate O’Donnell says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    That is stunning! I can’t wait to take the 3 S’s workshop in San Jose I know help is on the way👏👏👏 Kate O’Donnell

  6. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    I’ve been working through third and forth starts of clouds this weekend, with little to show. Good to see your second start!

  7. John Bartoldus says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Flowers from Publix never looked this good.Stay warm mon amie, miss you and Spyro! John

  8. Rita Cleary says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Success!

  9. Emily Neel says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Beautiful!

  10. joantav says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Lovely!! Much better than being out in the freezing rain.

  11. Laurie Murray says:
    January 12, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Nicely executed!

  12. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    January 12, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Good Morning Dear Shari,

    The highlight of your sketch is the transparency of Glass jar viewing those beautiful flowers.

    This reminds me of the Statue” Veil of Rebecca” sculpted by famous Italian sculptor Giovanni Maria Benzoni .

    https://alchetron.com/Veiled-Rebecca

    Nothing more to say.
    Blessings,
    Uma

  13. Richard Lee says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:16 am

    OMG give those flowers some water! Oh wait, that’s only a watercolor painting. Geez Shari, those look so real.

