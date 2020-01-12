Sunday second start

It’s a weekend to stay indoors in Montreal. Even the hardiest of painters can’t paint from the car with freezing rain falling. So I did the next best thing. I bought my traditional grocery store bouquet (meaning the cheapest one I could find) and I set up in my studio.

It always takes two starts to get going when I haven’t painted flowers for a while. The first try is usually painted too dryly, or badly composed, or overworked. Take your pick. Today, for my second start, I gave up on the pencil drawing and drew first with a rigger brush. The painted outline generally helps to loosen up my brush strokes and get me going.