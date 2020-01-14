A garage with no name

If you know Pointe Claire Village you might recognize this garage on Rue Ste. Anne. It rarely seems to be open but there are always vehicles parked there, and I’ve sketched some of them over the years. The location is of little interest in the summer. It’s mostly dark and looks abandoned, but in the winter it holds all kinds of intrigue when everything has a coating of snow on it. I particularly love the vintage Land Rover with the frame at the top for cargo, and an old yellow Jaguar that’s sometimes parked out front.