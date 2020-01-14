A garage with no name

A garage with no namePosted: January 14, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
If you know Pointe Claire Village you might recognize this garage on Rue Ste. Anne. It rarely seems to be open but there are always vehicles parked there, and I’ve sketched some of them over the years. The location is of little interest in the summer. It’s mostly dark and looks abandoned, but in the winter it holds all kinds of intrigue when everything has a coating of snow on it. I particularly love the vintage Land Rover with the frame at the top for cargo, and an old yellow Jaguar that’s sometimes parked out front.
Intriguing indeed!
Love how you rendered the far back siding-love this!
You can make a gathering of parked cars in a seemingly abandon lot look like a place of interest on the map of Pointe Claire Village! Great painting and notes of the lot of snow covered cars. Love it!
Another great snow scene. The rose color on the top of the structures in the back add a warm glow. Love the footprints.
I love the inviting feeling this painting conveys. The colours really make me pay attention. Beautiful.
Cars make such wonderful “landscape bumps” under the snow. This is great!!
