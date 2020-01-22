Allende is for the birds

Allende is for the birdsPosted: January 22, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
I’m back in Mexico, getting ready for a couple of workshops in San Miguel de Allende. I arrived just in time for the 251st anniversary of the birth of revolutionary leader Ignacio Allende, which was celebrated in grand style with a holiday and a military parade. In honour of the man, I sketched his statue in the Plaza Civica. It was there that learned that he is not only a favourite of the people. He is also well liked by birds.
I also sketched the iconic pink confection of Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel. In this hilly town you can get a view of the spiky church from both above and below, but the best spot was from a cafe with an outdoor table and a good latte.
The color in Mexico is amazing. I couldn’t travel as much as you do but I can enjoy these places through your sketches. or paintings. Love your birds.
As usual Shari : great sketches! They brought back some fine memories. A few years back I at this time of the year I was sitting in the parks in SMA trying to sketch these subjects. Have a great trip ! Diane
wonderful sketches, shari – I love the colors of Mexico
Love the colors!!! You capture the life and spirit so well.
