Allende is for the birds

I’m back in Mexico, getting ready for a couple of workshops in San Miguel de Allende. I arrived just in time for the 251st anniversary of the birth of revolutionary leader Ignacio Allende, which was celebrated in grand style with a holiday and a military parade. In honour of the man, I sketched his statue in the Plaza Civica. It was there that learned that he is not only a favourite of the people. He is also well liked by birds.

I also sketched the iconic pink confection of Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel. In this hilly town you can get a view of the spiky church from both above and below, but the best spot was from a cafe with an outdoor table and a good latte.