Allende is for the birds

Posted: January 22, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

I’m back in Mexico, getting ready for a couple of workshops in San Miguel de Allende. I arrived just in time for the 251st anniversary of the birth of revolutionary leader Ignacio Allende, which was celebrated in grand style with a holiday and a military parade. In honour of the man, I sketched his statue in the Plaza Civica. It was there that learned that he is not only a favourite of the people. He is also well liked by birds.

I also sketched the iconic pink confection of Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel. In this hilly town you can get a view of the spiky church from both above and below, but the best spot was from a cafe with an outdoor table and a good latte.

4 Comments on “Allende is for the birds”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    January 22, 2020 at 5:27 am

    The color in Mexico is amazing. I couldn’t travel as much as you do but I can enjoy these places through your sketches. or paintings. Love your birds.

    Like

    Reply
  2. tripdupinceau says:
    January 22, 2020 at 7:23 am

    As usual Shari : great sketches! They brought back some fine memories. A few years back I at this time of the year I was sitting in the parks in SMA trying to sketch these subjects. Have a great trip ! Diane

    Like

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    January 22, 2020 at 7:25 am

    wonderful sketches, shari – I love the colors of Mexico

    Like

    Reply
  4. joantav says:
    January 22, 2020 at 7:38 am

    Love the colors!!! You capture the life and spirit so well.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s