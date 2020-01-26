In between goodbye and hello

My first group of students from my San Miguel de Allende workhop is headed home today, and another group is arriving this evening. In the middle of the goodbyes and the hellos, I spent a few quiet hours sketching on my own at locations I had seen during the week but never stopped at.

The Mercado de Artesanias has an interesting entrance because it’s on a downhill slope with little stores on either side. I found a great seat on some stairs where I could see all the colours and activity as the crowds arrived for Sunday shopping.

I’ve also been itching to sketch the view of Parroquia de San Miguel de Arcangel from Calle Aldama — a street we walk on every day to get to our locations. I haven’t been able to do a demo there because there’s nowhere to stand on the narrow sidewalks, but when I’m on my own I can sit on the curb without disturbing too much of the pedestrian traffic. More about the workshop soon, when I can scan my work and post some photos from a fantastic week.