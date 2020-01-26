In between goodbye and hello

Posted: January 26, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

My first group of students from my San Miguel de Allende workhop is headed home today, and another group is arriving this evening. In the middle of the goodbyes and the hellos, I spent a few quiet hours sketching on my own at locations I had seen during the week but never stopped at.

The Mercado de Artesanias has an interesting entrance because it’s on a downhill slope with little stores on either side. I found a great seat on some stairs where I could see all the colours and activity as the crowds arrived for Sunday shopping.

I’ve also been itching to sketch the view of Parroquia de San Miguel de Arcangel from Calle Aldama — a street we walk on every day to get to our locations. I haven’t been able to do a demo there because there’s nowhere to stand on the narrow sidewalks, but when I’m on my own I can sit on the curb without disturbing too much of the pedestrian traffic. More about the workshop soon, when I can scan my work and post some photos from a fantastic week.

4 Comments on “In between goodbye and hello”

  1. carmelcampbell says:
    January 26, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Your sketches have captured the atmosphere of the location. Your earth or brick tones are really good. Nice and clean or transparent.

    Like

    Reply
  2. joantav says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    I love how colorful each sketch is!!! These are so good! I can imagine seeing the locations and having them stick in your mind as a “have to go back and do this.” Thanks for sharing the trip with us!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Judy Sopher says:
    January 27, 2020 at 2:11 am

    As above, I can hardly believe how colorful the area is and your paintings have been.They are happy paintings. Thanks for including the photos. I’ll never go to Mexico but can enjoy it thru your work.

    Like

    Reply
  4. tylaraduncan says:
    January 27, 2020 at 5:39 am

    oh the oranges, reds and teals! juicy beautiful colours.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s