In between goodbye and hello

In between goodbye and helloPosted: January 26, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
My first group of students from my San Miguel de Allende workhop is headed home today, and another group is arriving this evening. In the middle of the goodbyes and the hellos, I spent a few quiet hours sketching on my own at locations I had seen during the week but never stopped at.
The Mercado de Artesanias has an interesting entrance because it’s on a downhill slope with little stores on either side. I found a great seat on some stairs where I could see all the colours and activity as the crowds arrived for Sunday shopping.
I’ve also been itching to sketch the view of Parroquia de San Miguel de Arcangel from Calle Aldama — a street we walk on every day to get to our locations. I haven’t been able to do a demo there because there’s nowhere to stand on the narrow sidewalks, but when I’m on my own I can sit on the curb without disturbing too much of the pedestrian traffic. More about the workshop soon, when I can scan my work and post some photos from a fantastic week.
Your sketches have captured the atmosphere of the location. Your earth or brick tones are really good. Nice and clean or transparent.
LikeLike
I love how colorful each sketch is!!! These are so good! I can imagine seeing the locations and having them stick in your mind as a “have to go back and do this.” Thanks for sharing the trip with us!
LikeLike
As above, I can hardly believe how colorful the area is and your paintings have been.They are happy paintings. Thanks for including the photos. I’ll never go to Mexico but can enjoy it thru your work.
LikeLike
oh the oranges, reds and teals! juicy beautiful colours.
LikeLike