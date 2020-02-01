Ten sunrises of San Miguel

Every morning in San Miguel de Allende I painted a sunrise view from my window. I wasn’t planning on creating a series when I did the first one, but the morning view was so beautiful — with a distant mountain range slowly emerging beyond the valley — that I just couldn’t stop myself. After the first day, I set an early alarm to make sure I wouldn’t miss it.

These are painted with gouache and watercolour on Strathmore toned paper and are approximately 5” x 7”, done two per page on a 9” x 12” sheet. Knowing that I had no more than 30 minutes to paint each of these, I would prepare my materials in the evening by setting up my palette and brushes, and have a rectangle drawn on my paper in advance.

Gouache is perfect for this exercise because it dries so quickly, and also because you can add light colours on top of dark ones. A sunrise view changes so rapidly, but I tried to capture the beauty of the vista by putting sky colours down with immediacy and never touching them again.

It’s always a great exercise to paint the same scene at different times of day or in different seasons, but I was especially fortunate to have a panorama like this in front of me when I pulled open the curtains each morning.