Ten sunrises of San Miguel

Posted: February 1, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |38 Comments

Every morning in San Miguel de Allende I painted a sunrise view from my window. I wasn’t planning on creating a series when I did the first one, but the morning view was so beautiful — with a distant mountain range slowly emerging beyond the valley — that I just couldn’t stop myself. After the first day, I set an early alarm to make sure I wouldn’t miss it.

These are painted with gouache and watercolour on Strathmore toned paper and are approximately 5” x 7”, done two per page on a 9” x 12” sheet. Knowing that I had no more than 30 minutes to paint each of these, I would prepare my materials in the evening by setting up my palette and brushes, and have a rectangle drawn on my paper in advance.

Gouache is perfect for this exercise because it dries so quickly, and also because you can add light colours on top of dark ones. A sunrise view changes so rapidly, but I tried to capture the beauty of the vista by putting sky colours down with immediacy and never touching them again.

It’s always a great exercise to paint the same scene at different times of day or in different seasons, but I was especially fortunate to have a panorama like this in front of me when I pulled open the curtains each morning.

38 Comments on “Ten sunrises of San Miguel”

  1. Tim Liddy says:
    February 1, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Some of my favorites.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Carol Cooney says:
    February 1, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Those are all absolutely breathtaking, Shari.

    Like

    Reply
  3. karim waked says:
    February 1, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    So great! Beautiful idea!
    X

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  4. Carmen Renaud says:
    February 1, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Just beautiful. I have a lovely view also in the a.m. when my sister and I go to Florida (Clearwater) for the month of April. I have taken pics but would love to try my hand at sketching the sunrises. Every morning they are different. Any tips you can offer would be so appreciated. Do you paint entirely with gouache paint or do you use only the white? Looking forward to hearing from you. Thanks.
    Carmen
    (A big fan of yours!!)

    Like

    Reply
  5. robynfrance says:
    February 1, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    This is splendid–what a thrill to wake up to and to have these to remember it by. Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Hélène Wermenlinger says:
    February 1, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Magnificent Shari , you capture so well the atmosphere of the place . We were in San Miguel for four weeks last January and we loved the place .
    Enjoy !
    Hélène Wermenlinger

    Like

    Reply
  7. Bernadette says:
    February 1, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Lovely, lovely, lovely. Thank you for sharing.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Sherry says:
    February 1, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Wow Shari – these are amazing! beautiful colour, beautiful scenery – !

    Like

    Reply
  9. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 1, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Simply fabulous. What a wonderful feeling you must have had each morning.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Doug Hilborn says:
    February 1, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Love your simple approach to gouache; great pieces.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Linda Cherry says:
    February 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Wow! Wonderful!!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. Jane Guest says:
    February 1, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    gorgeous Shari, lovely feeling to all of these

    Like

    Reply
  13. Chris Rusk says:
    February 1, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    I remember the very tall twin palm trees on either side of the pink cathedral – it is so nice to see that you had a similar palm in your morning landscapes. Your gouaches are all so beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Emily Neel says:
    February 1, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    So many sunset flavors! Delicious!

    Like

    Reply
  15. Donna says:
    February 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    absolte4ly beautiful….get the feeling of the morning atmosphere. You lucky woman!!

    Like

    Reply
  16. angmacleod says:
    February 1, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Stunning work! Each day is a gift!!

    Like

    Reply
  17. carmelcampbell says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    All so interesting and beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  18. jjukes says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    wow! Great body of work

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Sally Bookman says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    Hi Shari

    Are you using tubes of gouche or mixing white with regular watercolors?

    These sunrise miniature are spectacular.

    sally >

    Like

    Reply
  20. Virginia Wagner says:
    February 2, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Loved your sunrise series!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Lm Wilt says:
    February 2, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Wow Shari, these are so gorgeous. I keep coming back to look again and again. I love them all. and now I really want to try gouache!
    Laura W.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Kay Edgar says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:23 am

    Those are great, so glad that you decided to do a series.

    Like

    Reply
  23. tylaraduncanylara says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:43 am

    magnificent!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Judy Sopher says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:20 am

    Nothing original to say. So I repeat-amazing, gorgeous,lovely, and interesting.
    Thanks for sending this. It is inspiring.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Ellen says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:02 am

    Hi Shari. Each one is beautiful! Hope you talk more about the process of using gouache with watercolor in a future post :-). Thank you!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Denise says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Same thing from me, these are amazing!!!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Denise Wyant says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:47 am

    What a wonderful idea! I really like how you mixed gouache and watercolor. It almost gives the feeling of oil paint. Nicely done!!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Diane McDaniel says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Very nice. It feels so warm. i am waiting for warm again. >:)

    Like

    Reply
  29. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    February 2, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Thirty minutes in your hands is pretty stunning.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Rosemary Duncan says:
    February 2, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    These are all gorgeous Shari. There is such a warm glow in them. I can’t stop looking at them.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Nancy Poist says:
    February 2, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    You have captured the peace and promise of each new day in these beautiful paintings! Thank you for sharing; as always, I’m awestruck!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s