Ten sunrises of San Miguel

Ten sunrises of San MiguelPosted: February 1, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 38 Comments
Every morning in San Miguel de Allende I painted a sunrise view from my window. I wasn’t planning on creating a series when I did the first one, but the morning view was so beautiful — with a distant mountain range slowly emerging beyond the valley — that I just couldn’t stop myself. After the first day, I set an early alarm to make sure I wouldn’t miss it.
These are painted with gouache and watercolour on Strathmore toned paper and are approximately 5” x 7”, done two per page on a 9” x 12” sheet. Knowing that I had no more than 30 minutes to paint each of these, I would prepare my materials in the evening by setting up my palette and brushes, and have a rectangle drawn on my paper in advance.
Gouache is perfect for this exercise because it dries so quickly, and also because you can add light colours on top of dark ones. A sunrise view changes so rapidly, but I tried to capture the beauty of the vista by putting sky colours down with immediacy and never touching them again.
It’s always a great exercise to paint the same scene at different times of day or in different seasons, but I was especially fortunate to have a panorama like this in front of me when I pulled open the curtains each morning.
Some of my favorites.
LikeLike
Those are all absolutely breathtaking, Shari.
LikeLike
So great! Beautiful idea!
X
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
LikeLike
Just beautiful. I have a lovely view also in the a.m. when my sister and I go to Florida (Clearwater) for the month of April. I have taken pics but would love to try my hand at sketching the sunrises. Every morning they are different. Any tips you can offer would be so appreciated. Do you paint entirely with gouache paint or do you use only the white? Looking forward to hearing from you. Thanks.
Carmen
(A big fan of yours!!)
LikeLike
This is splendid–what a thrill to wake up to and to have these to remember it by. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Magnificent Shari , you capture so well the atmosphere of the place . We were in San Miguel for four weeks last January and we loved the place .
Enjoy !
Hélène Wermenlinger
LikeLike
Lovely, lovely, lovely. Thank you for sharing.
LikeLike
Wow Shari – these are amazing! beautiful colour, beautiful scenery – !
LikeLike
Simply fabulous. What a wonderful feeling you must have had each morning.
LikeLike
Love your simple approach to gouache; great pieces.
LikeLike
Many thanks Doug!
LikeLike
Wow! Wonderful!!!
LikeLike
Thanks Linda!
LikeLike
gorgeous Shari, lovely feeling to all of these
LikeLike
I remember the very tall twin palm trees on either side of the pink cathedral – it is so nice to see that you had a similar palm in your morning landscapes. Your gouaches are all so beautiful!
LikeLike
So many sunset flavors! Delicious!
LikeLike
absolte4ly beautiful….get the feeling of the morning atmosphere. You lucky woman!!
LikeLike
Stunning work! Each day is a gift!!
LikeLike
All so interesting and beautiful.
LikeLike
wow! Great body of work
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Shari
Are you using tubes of gouche or mixing white with regular watercolors?
These sunrise miniature are spectacular.
sally >
LikeLike
Loved your sunrise series!
LikeLike
Many thanks Virginia. So much fun to do these!
LikeLike
Wow Shari, these are so gorgeous. I keep coming back to look again and again. I love them all. and now I really want to try gouache!
Laura W.
LikeLike
Those are great, so glad that you decided to do a series.
LikeLike
Thanks Kay. I’m happy I did this too!
LikeLike
magnificent!
LikeLike
Nothing original to say. So I repeat-amazing, gorgeous,lovely, and interesting.
Thanks for sending this. It is inspiring.
LikeLike
Hi Shari. Each one is beautiful! Hope you talk more about the process of using gouache with watercolor in a future post :-). Thank you!
LikeLike
Thanks Ellen. I had so much fun doing these and was thinking that I should post a little more about the gouache process too. Thanks for the encouragement.
LikeLike
Same thing from me, these are amazing!!!
LikeLike
What a wonderful idea! I really like how you mixed gouache and watercolor. It almost gives the feeling of oil paint. Nicely done!!
LikeLike
Very nice. It feels so warm. i am waiting for warm again. >:)
LikeLike
Thirty minutes in your hands is pretty stunning.
LikeLike
These are all gorgeous Shari. There is such a warm glow in them. I can’t stop looking at them.
LikeLike
Rosemary, thanks so much for taking the time to write. It was a great exercise to do this, and fun to post them all together.
LikeLike
You have captured the peace and promise of each new day in these beautiful paintings! Thank you for sharing; as always, I’m awestruck!
LikeLike
Thanks so much Nancy. It was a great exercise. Looking forward to seeing you again in May!
LikeLike