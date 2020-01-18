Why this?

I am always on the lookout for scenes to paint, especially if they are close to home. The past few days, we’ve had some incredibly cold temperatures in Montreal, and it would have been hard to paint on location, even in my pre-heated car. So I looked for subjects on my walks with Alice, snapped some photos, and came home to paint them from my warm studio.

Through the fence in the park, I saw this woodpile in someone’s backyard. I first took a photo of it on an overcast day, but it was kind of flat and uninteresting. The next day, the sun was coming up and the subtle shadows on the snow gave it depth and interest. I loved the two areas of repetition in the composition — the verticals at the top and the repeating circles of the logs. The little bit of snow in the foreground was a chance for a quieter passage of paint. That is why I picked this.