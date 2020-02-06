Painting on thin ice

Painting on thin icePosted: February 6, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 22 Comments
I’ve been going to this park near my house for years and years. I walk my dog there every day, I took my kids there when they were young, and I’ve done many paintings of the woods behind it. This year they did a big park reno, adding new play equipment and making the park more accessible to people of all ages. They moved one of the kiddie skating rinks to a higher place and added benches so parents can watch. I’m not complaining. It looks pretty good at sunset. Painted in gouache and watercolour, 15″ x 11″.
This is so lovely
LikeLike
lovely Shari, love the rink highlights
LikeLike
Beautiful
LikeLike
Warms my heart! now for hot chocolate.
LikeLike
Si beau! Ca me donne des frissons!!
LikeLike
Whoa! Magical! Love love love.
LikeLike
Simply gorgeous. I use gouache often. I don’t think many know that if used thinly, it is similar to transparent watercolors. I don’t use it as an opaque. This painting just glows. And the warmth in the back is so perfect. This is one of your best, Shari.
LikeLike
My goodness, Shari…. How do you come up with the idea to represent ice this way – I feel cold just looking at it, lol. Simply beautiful!!
LikeLike
Lovely work, Shari – Wish I was getting some ‘real’ winter weather, here in Pennsylvania, not even a drop of snow to be seen!
LikeLike
Gorgeous colors! I love the sunset and how it’s reflected.
LikeLike
I knew you were GREAT with snow scenes, but this combo of snow and icy pond is beyond GREAT, maybe best described as FABULOUS. Your work continues to inspire! Thanks as always for sharing.
LikeLike
Wow! Wow! Wow! This is amazing, Shari! I absolute love the reflections!
LikeLike
WOW!!! All I can say is wow!!!
LikeLike
You landed a “triple axle” with this painting! Beautiful.
LikeLike
Those reflections are gorgeous!
LikeLike
Only one word: perfection.
(Truly a masterpiece, imho)
LikeLike
I love the mood that you have created Shari; the rich late afternoon hues framing the skating rink brings back many happy memories of skating with friends at Clearpoint Park in Pointe Claire.
LikeLike
Snow makes beautiful paintings. Much more that sun in Mexico! WoW! I just love it! By the way are you doing workshops in Montréal next summer as you did last year?
LikeLike
I love this painting ! You have captured the sun on the ice so beautifully!
LikeLike
wow wish i was there right now
LikeLike
That ice / water… just perfect!!!
LikeLike
Oh my goodness I thought that was the photo of the park when I saw your painting this morning, wow beautiful work!!
LikeLike