Painting on thin ice

I’ve been going to this park near my house for years and years. I walk my dog there every day, I took my kids there when they were young, and I’ve done many paintings of the woods behind it. This year they did a big park reno, adding new play equipment and making the park more accessible to people of all ages. They moved one of the kiddie skating rinks to a higher place and added benches so parents can watch. I’m not complaining. It looks pretty good at sunset. Painted in gouache and watercolour, 15″ x 11″.

  1. beth says:
    February 6, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    This is so lovely

  2. Jane Guest says:
    February 6, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    lovely Shari, love the rink highlights

  3. Susan Gayfield says:
    February 6, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Beautiful

  4. tylaraduncanTylara says:
    February 6, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Warms my heart! now for hot chocolate.

  5. gaelle1947 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Si beau! Ca me donne des frissons!!

  6. Emily Neel says:
    February 6, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Whoa! Magical! Love love love.

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    February 6, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Simply gorgeous. I use gouache often. I don’t think many know that if used thinly, it is similar to transparent watercolors. I don’t use it as an opaque. This painting just glows. And the warmth in the back is so perfect. This is one of your best, Shari.

  8. Yvonne Carpenter says:
    February 6, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    My goodness, Shari…. How do you come up with the idea to represent ice this way – I feel cold just looking at it, lol. Simply beautiful!!

  9. hilda5462 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Lovely work, Shari – Wish I was getting some ‘real’ winter weather, here in Pennsylvania, not even a drop of snow to be seen!

  10. Denise Wyant says:
    February 6, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Gorgeous colors! I love the sunset and how it’s reflected.

  11. Ron Miller says:
    February 6, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    I knew you were GREAT with snow scenes, but this combo of snow and icy pond is beyond GREAT, maybe best described as FABULOUS. Your work continues to inspire! Thanks as always for sharing.

  12. pamlopez15 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Wow! Wow! Wow! This is amazing, Shari! I absolute love the reflections!

  13. Linda Murray says:
    February 6, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    WOW!!! All I can say is wow!!!

  14. Denise says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    You landed a “triple axle” with this painting! Beautiful.

  15. blazeofobscurity says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Those reflections are gorgeous!

  16. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Only one word: perfection.
    (Truly a masterpiece, imho)

  17. Marion says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    I love the mood that you have created Shari; the rich late afternoon hues framing the skating rink brings back many happy memories of skating with friends at Clearpoint Park in Pointe Claire.

  18. Nicole Lavigne says:
    February 6, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Snow makes beautiful paintings. Much more that sun in Mexico! WoW! I just love it! By the way are you doing workshops in Montréal next summer as you did last year?

  19. Theresa Lee says:
    February 6, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    I love this painting ! You have captured the sun on the ice so beautifully!

  20. Leonie McLaren says:
    February 7, 2020 at 3:57 am

    wow wish i was there right now

  21. Heidi Simons says:
    February 7, 2020 at 5:19 am

    That ice / water… just perfect!!!

  22. Tami says:
    February 7, 2020 at 6:57 am

    Oh my goodness I thought that was the photo of the park when I saw your painting this morning, wow beautiful work!!

