Hyacinths

Hyacinths are a sign of spring for me. And although it’s nowhere near spring in Montreal today, the ones on my kitchen counter make me happy. It’s not just the sweet fragrance that lingers in the air. It’s something that I realized only as I was painting them. It’s that each petal on each flower on each stalk curves into a little smile. That’s good enough for me. Painted in my Etchr sketchbook using lots of Cobalt Violet paint.

  1. Jan says:
    February 14, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    I can almost smell the fragrance. I love your observation that each petal smiles. Happy Valentine’s Day.

  2. Chris Rusk says:
    February 14, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Besides the pretty flowers – your foil wrapping and the way it catches the light, is amazing!

  3. kenneturner says:
    February 14, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    What a beauty Valentine’s Day painting.

  4. kenneturner says:
    February 14, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
    What a beautiful way to say I Love You!

  5. Betsy says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Lovely. You are so skilled at “painting around things.” Years of practice I imagine.

    I’m curious what your modulating pigments were to adjust the cobalt violet.

    I like your blackish greens (back inside the flower, for stems) a lot.

  6. Bernadette says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    I learned a poem about hyacinths many years ago….in an art class ….when we painted the hyacinths and poem together. Seems appropriate to add to your lovely painting.

    If of your mortal goods you are bereft
    And in your slender store
    Two loaves are left
    Sell one
    And with the dole
    Buy hyacinths to feed thy soul

  7. Sue H says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    What color green did you use? Did you mix it yourself?

  8. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    So fresh and happy!

  9. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,

    There is a beautiful poetic description, in your feelings on the sweet fragrance and Smile.

    All this creation of Nature, they live always smiling even when they are in pain, except we the Humans.

    A lovely sketch indeed, makes us feel very pleasant and better.
    Happy Valentines day.

    With blessings from Uma

  10. Judy Sopher says:
    February 15, 2020 at 2:17 am

    This is so lovely. You paint flowers so well. Thanks.

    And also a thanks to Bernadette and Uma for the poetry which is so touching.

