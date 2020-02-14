HyacinthsPosted: February 14, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
Hyacinths are a sign of spring for me. And although it’s nowhere near spring in Montreal today, the ones on my kitchen counter make me happy. It’s not just the sweet fragrance that lingers in the air. It’s something that I realized only as I was painting them. It’s that each petal on each flower on each stalk curves into a little smile. That’s good enough for me. Painted in my Etchr sketchbook using lots of Cobalt Violet paint.
I can almost smell the fragrance. I love your observation that each petal smiles. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Thanks so much Jan. Happy Valentine’s Day to you too!
Besides the pretty flowers – your foil wrapping and the way it catches the light, is amazing!
What a beauty Valentine’s Day painting.
What a beautiful way to say I Love You!
Lovely. You are so skilled at “painting around things.” Years of practice I imagine.
I’m curious what your modulating pigments were to adjust the cobalt violet.
I like your blackish greens (back inside the flower, for stems) a lot.
I learned a poem about hyacinths many years ago….in an art class ….when we painted the hyacinths and poem together. Seems appropriate to add to your lovely painting.
If of your mortal goods you are bereft
And in your slender store
Two loaves are left
Sell one
And with the dole
Buy hyacinths to feed thy soul
What color green did you use? Did you mix it yourself?
So fresh and happy!
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
There is a beautiful poetic description, in your feelings on the sweet fragrance and Smile.
All this creation of Nature, they live always smiling even when they are in pain, except we the Humans.
A lovely sketch indeed, makes us feel very pleasant and better.
Happy Valentines day.
With blessings from Uma
This is so lovely. You paint flowers so well. Thanks.
And also a thanks to Bernadette and Uma for the poetry which is so touching.
