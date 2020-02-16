Comex facade

Comex facadePosted: February 16, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
A few weeks ago I did this demo in my San Miguel de Allende workshop. It was an overcast day so there were no shadows to rely on, but the storefronts near the Plaza Civica were interesting enough on their own. And for my lesson on composition, there were certainly enough shapes to make it a fun subject to paint. I took a few liberties with the pots on the balcony — the plants were mostly dead and the containers were monochrome — but as for the rest, it was a perfect example of the deep reds and yellows that make up most of the wall colours in San Miguel. In fact, I used so much red and yellow on that trip that I had to refill the warm side of my palette several times, while the blues and greens on the other side were practically untouched.
The following week, we were at the same location, but this time the sun was out (as were the pigeons) so we tackled shadows and texture. Again, I took a few liberties with the flower pots, but what fun is painting if you can’t pull out your artistic license now and again?
So much vibrant color! What a treat from the color of dirty snow I see out the window. Need some new snow to freshen things up. The days are getting longer, YAH!
LikeLike
Sketching and paint is a great mixture
LikeLike
Gorgeous.
LikeLike
Yes, I get her regular posts. I like seeing what she’s able to do in a short amount of time! Wish I had been able to go. It just makes me look forward more to our upcoming workshop with Shari in August. Peri PS. I spent the whole afternoon cross checking my watercolour palette colours with Liz Steele’s and Marnie Rose Edge’s. I am setting up my larger palette to work on the commissioned painting I should have done eons ago (will also look at colour palette that Shari uses).
Sent from my iPad
>
LikeLike
Your world is beautiful.
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
Is it really that colorful there? Makes me want to go there . And artistic liberties are what makes a painting differ from a photograph. And better.
.
What colors were used for the yellow and red in the first painting?
LikeLike