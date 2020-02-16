Comex facade

A few weeks ago I did this demo in my San Miguel de Allende workshop. It was an overcast day so there were no shadows to rely on, but the storefronts near the Plaza Civica were interesting enough on their own. And for my lesson on composition, there were certainly enough shapes to make it a fun subject to paint. I took a few liberties with the pots on the balcony — the plants were mostly dead and the containers were monochrome — but as for the rest, it was a perfect example of the deep reds and yellows that make up most of the wall colours in San Miguel. In fact, I used so much red and yellow on that trip that I had to refill the warm side of my palette several times, while the blues and greens on the other side were practically untouched.

The following week, we were at the same location, but this time the sun was out (as were the pigeons) so we tackled shadows and texture. Again, I took a few liberties with the flower pots, but what fun is painting if you can’t pull out your artistic license now and again?