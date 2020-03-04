The black of the paper

Posted: March 4, 2020

There’s a fair amount of procrastination of my part when I need to clean up my studio. Let’s face it, it’s much more pleasant to sketch the mess than to clean it up. So before I put away my gouache supplies, I sketched a few tubes of the stuff. For the first time, I sketched on black paper, which I liked a lot. This is an 8″ x 5″ Moleskine sketchbook that takes the paint really well. And it’s kind of fun to reverse the painting process by leaving the black of the paper for the darkest parts of the sketch.

My studio setup for gouache is a Sta-Wet palette and a little set of Jack Richeson brushes. My good sable brushes are not the ones I reach for when I’m using gouache. They’re too soft and hold too much water. My preference when working in gouache is to use small flats, and the reason I like the Richeson set best is that they’re short handled and have slim profiles, so they’re fantastic for making edges and cutting around shapes. Just remember to rinse them immediately after using so the paint doesn’t dry on the brush.

One Comment on “The black of the paper”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 4, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Working this way (backwards from your usual) is probably a god brain workout.
    Great tips. My gouache curiosity is piqued.
    I never realized moleskin made a black paper sketchbook. Cool!

    Like

    Reply

