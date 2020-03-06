Sun and snow

Sun and snowPosted: March 6, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
In March the snow melts fast. Most people would be happy about that but not me. I prefer my wheelbarrow with snow on it, and I’ve been waiting for some to fall so I could sketch it again before spring. This morning it was mostly covered in white from an overnight sprinkling, but by the time I got around to painting it, it was half melted. Then the sun came out and it was fully gone by the time my sketch was done. Let’s hope I can get one more of these in before the daffodils come up.
Sketched in a Field Watercolour Journal with a Winsor & Newton watercolour set and some snowflakes of white gouache.
Gorgeous painting! I particularly love the tree trunk. I’m not familiar with a “Field watercolour journal.” Is that a name brand? Thanks in advance!
Thanks so much Dory. The book I was using was this one: https://www.speedballart.com/our-product-lines/paper/artist-journals-sketchbooks/field-series-journals/
I’m just not sure they make that long format like the one I have. It’s nice paper, I think it’s Fluid Watercolour paper in the books.
Thanks Shari. I will check it out! I prefer a sketchbook, but it’s hard to find one for watercolor that I can afford.
Dory
I love your wheelbarrow pictures, no matter what the season or weather conditions!
