Sun and snow

In March the snow melts fast. Most people would be happy about that but not me. I prefer my wheelbarrow with snow on it, and I’ve been waiting for some to fall so I could sketch it again before spring. This morning it was mostly covered in white from an overnight sprinkling, but by the time I got around to painting it, it was half melted. Then the sun came out and it was fully gone by the time my sketch was done. Let’s hope I can get one more of these in before the daffodils come up.

Sketched in a Field Watercolour Journal with a Winsor & Newton watercolour set and some snowflakes of white gouache.