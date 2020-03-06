Sun and snow

In March the snow melts fast. Most people would be happy about that but not me. I prefer my wheelbarrow with snow on it, and I’ve been waiting for some to fall so I could sketch it again before spring. This morning it was mostly covered in white from an overnight sprinkling, but by the time I got around to painting it, it was half melted. Then the sun came out and it was fully gone by the time my sketch was done. Let’s hope I can get one more of these in before the daffodils come up.

Sketched in a Field Watercolour Journal with a Winsor & Newton watercolour set and some snowflakes of white gouache.

  1. Dory Rice says:
    March 6, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Gorgeous painting! I particularly love the tree trunk. I’m not familiar with a “Field watercolour journal.” Is that a name brand? Thanks in advance!

  2. DiniAlice says:
    March 6, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    I love your wheelbarrow pictures, no matter what the season or weather conditions!

