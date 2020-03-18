Sketching in a time of isolation

Since returning from the US on Saturday, my husband and I are taking the recommendation to self-isolate seriously, and will be at home for 14 days. Our son, who was also travelling for work and returned home at around the same time, is also here.

It’s hard to drag myself away from watching the tv or reading the news all day long. But that can make you crazy, and very depressed. Sketching certainly takes MY mind off things. I’ve also been getting out often to walk Alice and wave at neighbours from a distance. And we’ve been cooking, catching up on household stuff, playing games, reading and watching Netflix. These are strange times indeed.

There are plenty of inspiring ideas online about sketching and staying connected during this time. There’s a new Urban Sketchers hashtag #uskathome that you can use when posting drawings you do from your window or from the inside of your house. There are also other ways to gather online — virtual sketchmeets, daily prompts, etc. — that will connect you with our very supportive worldwide group of urban sketchers.

We don’t really know how long this will last, but in the meantime I hope all of you are staying healthy. May we sketch together, in person, very soon.