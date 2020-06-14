Red sail, blue sail

I’ve finally found some boats in the water at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club, and lots of action on a sunny Sunday morning. This isn’t my usual boat club, but I will definitely be there more often this summer. It’s got lots more to paint, I can get closer to the boats, and there are views both from above, and also from water level.

Painting at water level has its challenges though. For this painting, I wanted to get in lots of the reflections, especially the red sail cover, which meant that I had to place the horizon line very high in the picture. I considered leaving out the docks that jut into the water, because the perspective was tricky, but I guess that’s the time you need to spend a little extra time with the drawing to figure out where they go, instead of giving up, like I was tempted to do. Painted on a block of Winsor & Newton 140 lb rough paper.

  1. Tylara says:
    June 14, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Shari, this is outstanding. I always appreciate your boats but as a ‘prairie person’ they don’t resonate like most of your other subject matters do. THIS however is magical. The reflections are simply grand and the composition exquisite.

  2. Elaine says:
    June 14, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Amazing work! I think you captured the water & reflections perfectly ~
    I don’t live by water, so I’ve never tried it. Does not look *easy*.

