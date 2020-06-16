Good advice

There’s a beauty bush (Kolkwitzia amabilis) in front of my house that I probably planted over 20 years ago. In fact, first it was somewhere else and I moved it to the new spot, hoping it would survive. Not only did it survive, it thrived, and every years it gives us the gift of masses of tiny pinkish flowers on arching sprays. I think a neighbour is somewhat annoyed by its unruly habit, and he occasionally offers to come over with shears to trim it down. But years ago, an arborist told me that it should be shaped like a vase, and I should let the branches arch, so that is the advice I follow.