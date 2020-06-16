Good advice

Posted: June 16, 2020

There’s a beauty bush (Kolkwitzia amabilis) in front of my house that I probably planted over 20 years ago. In fact, first it was somewhere else and I moved it to the new spot, hoping it would survive. Not only did it survive, it thrived, and every years it gives us the gift of masses of tiny pinkish flowers on arching sprays. I think a neighbour is somewhat annoyed by its unruly habit, and he occasionally offers to come over with shears to trim it down. But years ago, an arborist told me that it should be shaped like a vase, and I should let the branches arch, so that is the advice I follow.

6 Comments on “Good advice”

  1. murraylh says:
    June 16, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    It’s huge and beautiful as is your painting  Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S9, an AT&T 5G Evolution capable smartphone

  2. Nancy Poist says:
    June 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    So glad you are following the experts advice. Another gorgeous painting, Shari❤️

  3. bigskybuckeye says:
    June 16, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Beautiful Shari! The advice you received has worked out quite well.

  4. Donna says:
    June 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    The reliable beauty bush!! Love the green you made.

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    June 16, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    What a wonderfully evocative sketch. I feel the beauty of the bush and the dappled light. Great car! 😉

  6. Rita Cleary says:
    June 16, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Beautiful! Wanna come over and work your magic on my yard??? ha ha

